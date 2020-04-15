The Black Canyon Golf Course, The Bridges and Cobble Creek Golf Course have all faced significant pushback from members due to the implementation of safety and social distancing measures, according to words spoken at Monday’s city council work session.
“Honestly, in a public meeting I’m just going to throw it out there because it’s the honest truth: golfers at every course in Montrose have been very difficult,” said City Manager Bill Bell during the work session. “There’s been a handful at each of the courses who are members, who just have not been supportive of the community’s efforts to protect our citizens, and they’ve been verbally abusive to city staff.”
All three golf courses have prohibited the use of golf carts (including privately owned vehicles), and are trying to limit contact with surfaces that many people usually touch, including asking golfers not to remove flags, not to touch equipment other than their own, to maintain six feet of distance and to wear a mask.
While each course has slightly different adjustments to protocols for members and non-members, all three have said that tee times and payments must be scheduled and paid online or over the phone, and most restrooms, pro shops and other buildings are closed.
“We’ve faced a lot of questions about (the golf carts) because people enjoy using their carts, it’s part of the experience for them,” said Ann Morgenthaler, assistant city manager. “We can’t expect the golf courses to try and enforce who’s riding together in a cart or who’s touched it, and it would require additional staff to sanitize the golf carts each time… We take no pleasure in making these changes, but we know it’s for the greater good and the health of our community.”
Bell said that the new protocols are temporary and are meant to protect citizens, especially those at a high risk.
“If you’re over 75 years old and you’re asked not to go out and golf in your golf cart for the next three weeks, it’s not the end of the world for you. It’s an inconvenience,” Bell said. “But if you don’t follow social distancing, you could have many more issues to deal with than not being able to drive your cart around.”
The city also discussed that Black Canyon Golf Course’s PGA professional, Tom Young, was acting as the starter and the “marshall” of the new rules in addition to performing his regular job duties. Employees from utilities and other departments have since joined operations at the golf course in order to take some of the pressure off Young and ensure a smooth transition into the temporary new protocols. They hope that with the additional help, the situation will resolve itself within a few days.
“These guys have been helping me check in players and monitor play on the course,” Young said. “It’s helped out tremendously that the city has been able to move people around.”
Amid the pandemic, the city has seen an increase in outdoor recreation, including use of golf courses. Morgenthaler said the safety measures are in place to ensure that residents still have access to those resources.
“It seems like some people have more time on their hands, and it’s been beautiful weather, so people in Montrose have been using the golf course and using this time to be outside, which we welcome,” Morgenthaler said. “We know that recreation is very important to our community and some of the changes, we know they’re impactful and we’ve heard from people. We hope that these are just temporary changes right now in order to protect our community.”
The city emphasized that the golf pros at all courses in the community have been supportive of the safety measures. Young agreed that while having the golf course open will have a positive impact on the community, participants must do their part to ensure safety is still observed.
“We have to do our part and golfers have to do their part to help avoid spreading this virus,” Young said. “We all have a social responsibility right now and it's up to individuals to help out. We’re giving them an opportunity to go out and do something they enjoy, but they have to help us out too.”
Morgenthaler said the implementation of an online booking system will lead to improved efficiency in the course’s operations that will continue even after social distancing is no longer needed, in addition to allowing the public continued access to outdoor recreation resources.
“It’s just been a lot of changes, and it takes time for everyone, including us as a staff, to get used to those changes,” Morgenthaler said. “We’ve been working locally to try and figure out the best way to allow people to continue golfing with social distancing in order to protect our community members and employees.”
