Two years ago, Martine Luna, a 2018 Montrose High School graduate and four-year wrestler for the Indians, took his own life at 18, one month shy of his 19th birthday.
Months later, family and friends of Luna created the Martine J. Luna Memorial Athletic Scholarship, designed to help local students, in middle or high school, within Montrose County School District participate in a local sport when financially unable to do so, and to honor Luna’s life and complete his vision of helping others and mentoring youth.
Luna’s friends and family also started a golf scramble, sponsored by the Montrose Wrestling Association in 2019.
Effects from the pandemic nixed plans for another scramble last year, but the tournament is returning, with the 2nd Annual Martine Luna Golf Scramble on Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. at Cobble Creek Golf Course.
Anyone is eligible to participate (in teams of four, $300 per team) with cost at $75 per player, which includes a full 18 holes — with a cart and range balls — and provided lunch after the tournament. Additional contests include putting, the longest drive and a silent auction. (For more information, contact Cathie Martinez at 970-417-8125 or Deb Hunter at 970-234-2185.)
Direct donations can be made at Alpine Bank.
Proceeds from the scramble will be split 50/50, with half benefiting the scholarship fund. The Montrose Wrestling Booster Club will receive the other half (this is the main fundraiser for Montrose High School wrestling).
Sponsorship opportunities are available — gold ($600), silver ($400) and bronze ($200) — to be a hole and team sponsor. Breakfast, lunch and golf cart sponsorships are available, too.
“This is our way of trying to find a positive way to impact our community, and a small way that he would have had he lived,” said Cathie Martinez, Luna’s grandmother.
The scholarship has already doled out some awards to date, donating $2,195 to Steve’s Club at CrossFit Agoge, a nonprofit that helps at-risk youth. A former wrestler and cheerleader at MHS, now attending Colorado Mesa University, received $1,000 each in 2020-2021, and there have been seven $100 awards to MHS student-athletes to help cover athletic fees, aiding those seven to participate in a sport of their choosing.
A third of the total proceeds will go to Steve’s Club, where Luna was a level 1 trainer. He was feverishly committed to his training duties, having received CrossFit youth level certification at 17.
He also coached youth at Black Canyon Gymnastics, mentored youth at Gateway Residential Facility in Delta, and taught P.E. classes during his freshman year at Colorado Mesa University. He registered for classes to start his sophomore year.
“(Sports) can save them, it really can,” said Martinez of student-athlete participation in athletics. “(Martine) was involved in sports since he was six, and it gave him a purpose.
“That was where he felt at home, at CrossFit.”
Martinez said teams from Steve’s Club have signed up, as well as three different local businesses who’ve formed a team.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.