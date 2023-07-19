Kaul wins BCGC Classic

Jack Kaul of Grand Junction won the annual Black Canyon Classic golf tournament by shooting rounds of 63-66—129 Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16. Kaul’s two-day total was 11-under par.



