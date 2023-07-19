Kaul wins BCGC Classic
Jack Kaul of Grand Junction won the annual Black Canyon Classic golf tournament by shooting rounds of 63-66—129 Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16. Kaul’s two-day total was 11-under par.
Carson Kerr shot back-to-back rounds of 67—134 for second place, six under par. Noah Richmond was four-under par, 69-67—136 and took third place with Ky Korte, also of Grand Junction, shooting 69-69—138, two under par, for fourth place. Other tournament results, include:
Second Flight, Gross Score
• Cole Brennecke, 72-70—142.
• Dave Woodruff, 75-74—149.
• Maddox Lovator, 75-79—154.
• John Ray, 84-73—157.
Flight Three, Gross Score
• Peter Goes, first, 72-77—149.
• Randy Lozier, 80-70—159.
• Dave Bangert, 84-76—160.
• Vidal Martinez, 85-78—161.
Flight Four, Gross Score
• Sheldon Cline, 87-81—168.
• Mike Labertew, 81-90—171.
• Jon McGinn, 83-91—174.
• Tony Blay, 89-87—176.
Flight Five, Gross Score
• Jimmy Schuster, 81-90—171.
• Howard Beardsley, 94-82—176.
• Eric Dieter, 87-91—178.
• Beau Fauscette, 90-89—179
Flight Two, Net Score
• Caleb Caskey, 70-66—136.
• Dale Hurford, 71-70—141.
• Michael Legg, 75-70—145.
• Kim Hussong, 75-70—145.
Flight Three, Net Score
• Jeff Lutz, 65-74—139.
• Alfred Berry, 68-72—140.
• Lewis Casper, 69-73—142.
• Glenn Songer, 72-72—144.
Flight Four, Net Score
• Robert Maes, 72-74—146.
• Michael Arendsee, 75-72—147.
• Chris Carroll, 74-74—148.
• Adam Turman, 78-72—150.
Flight Five, Net Score
• Alan Hatfield, 75-64—139.
• Chris Minton, 68-72—140.
• Tyler McCollum, 67-77—144.
• Trenton Morton, 70-79—149.
24-under wins BCGC pro-am
The team of Dawson Hussong, Kim Hussong, Jordan Jennings, and Brent Dukart almost lapped the field Friday, July 14, in the Black Canyon Classic pro-am shooting a 24 under par score of 116.
That was nine shots in front of the second-place team, Noah Richmond, Lewis Casper, Jeff Caldwell and Jimmy Schuster who turned in a 125 card, 15-under par.
The third-place team with a score of 14-under par (126) was Stacy Millard, JP Whiteacre, Rocky Pollock and Pete Colombo. The team of Gerard Lanser, Austin Walker, Jason Browder and Mike Blotter finished fourth at 129, 11-under.
Dolphin House has tournament
The team of Tyrel Sullivan, Alan Brock, Rick Chapman and Josh Kettel won the annual fundraiser golf tournament for Dolphin House, Saturday, July 15, at Cobble Creek.
The team of Tyrus Lopez, Luke Bernier, Anthony Robbins, Keaton Reiner finished in second place. The team of Eric
Lederer, Tom Allen Mark Travis and Don Lundberg finished third. No scores were available. Twenty teams competed in the one-day scramble format tournament.
Pixler youth golf Friday
The Jack Pixler youth golf tournament will be Friday, July 21, at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Check-in is 8:15, tee times begin at 9. The tournament is based upon playing ability, age and is sponsored by the Montrose Junior Golf Alliance.
Richmond fundraiser
Noah Richmond has qualified for the United States Golf Association Junior Amateur championship on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC. The tournament features the top U.S. and international players 19 years and under.
To help defer travel expenses for Richmond, who will be gone the week of July 24 in Charleston, There will be a fundraising nine-hole golf tournament at the Black Canyon Golf Course on Thursday, July 13. Play begins at 6 p.m. Richmond last week set a new course record at BCGC by shooting a nine-under par 61. He qualified for the U.S. junior amateur in June by shooting 70 at the Thornhill Golf Course in Thornton, Colo.
AJGA, state 4A golf coming
There are two tournaments of note coming to The Bridges in Montrose.
• The third annual AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the City of Montrose will be
July 31-Aug. 3. The tournament will feature top college and international players in junior golf.
• The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) will have its state 4A golf tournament
Oct. 2-3 at the Bridges. The tournament was last held in Montrose in 2019, also at the Bridges
and attracted high school teams and players from all over Colorado.
Bosom Buddies golf Aug. 15
The 16 th annual Bosom Buddies golf tournament at Cobble Creek will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15. All funds will go towards men and women who are facing breast cancer. The tournament will feature four-person teams in a scramble format. A field of 100 golfers is expected.
The tournament is sponsored by the Cobble Creek Women’s Golf Association. More than $900,000 has been raised over the past 15 years of tournaments to support local breast cancer treatment.
Haven House golf tourney
The Larry Fredericksen Memorial Golf Scramble to End Homelessness will be held Aug. 26 at Cobble Creek. The golf tournament is a fundraiser for Haven House transitional living center.
Fredericksen was the co-founder of the facility. Interested golfers or sponsors can contact Lil Fredericksen, 949-903-6161, or havenhousehomeless.org for more information and to register.