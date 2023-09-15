DURANGO – Senior Caleb Caskey fired a two-under-par 70 to lead the Montrose High School Red Hawks golf team to a resounding tournament win at Dalton Ranch Golf Club in Durango Tuesday, Sept. 12. Caskey’s 70 was the low round of the tournament against 11 teams. Montrose posted a 16-shot win (226) over runner-up Montezuma Cortez, 242. Kirtland Central was third with a 243 card.

Caskey’s 70 was his second-best round of the season, coming on the heels of a 69 at Cobble Creek last month. Runner up in the medalist honor was Johnathan Smith of Pagosa Springs who shot an even par 72. This was Montrose’s third tournament win of the season.



