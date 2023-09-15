DURANGO – Senior Caleb Caskey fired a two-under-par 70 to lead the Montrose High School Red Hawks golf team to a resounding tournament win at Dalton Ranch Golf Club in Durango Tuesday, Sept. 12. Caskey’s 70 was the low round of the tournament against 11 teams. Montrose posted a 16-shot win (226) over runner-up Montezuma Cortez, 242. Kirtland Central was third with a 243 card.
Caskey’s 70 was his second-best round of the season, coming on the heels of a 69 at Cobble Creek last month. Runner up in the medalist honor was Johnathan Smith of Pagosa Springs who shot an even par 72. This was Montrose’s third tournament win of the season.
Senior Noah Richmond came in with a 76 score. Brandon Blacker, sophomore, carded an 80 with seniors Kyden Adams (83) and Caleb Freeland (84) completing the Red Hawk scoring.
The MHS golfers will be in the regional tournament Sept. 20 at the Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction. The Red Hawk golfers have won the last seven consecutive regional titles.
The 4A state tournament will be Oct. 2-3 at the Bridges in Montrose.
MHS JV golf team hosts tournament
The Montrose High School junior varsity golf team hosted a one-day tournament Thursday, Sept. 7., with 11 teams from all over the Western Slope. The tournament was held at the Black Canyon Golf Course.
This tournament featured a Stableford scoring format where points are assigned. A bogey received one point, a par two points, three points for a birdie, four points for eagle, five points for a double eagle. No points are assigned for double bogey or worse.
Gunnison won the tournament with 88 points, 15 ahead of Delta (73), Durango (71), Grand Junction, 62. Montrose was fifth with 61 points.
The medalist of the tournament was Preston Pike of Gunnison with 35 points. GHS teammate Carson Zummach was second with 29. Logan Clay of Delta had 28 points for third place.
Brekin Hutto led the MHS golfers with 23 points. Garrett Wolfe (20), Jack Flower (18), Ben Hert (17) and Sean Busby, 13, rounded out the first team scoring.
Two other Montrose teams competed to get experience in the coming seasons.
Griffin Pollard (19) and Travis Hert (19) led Montrose 2. Chazz Miller and Nick Deisig each had 12 points. Carson Swallow (9), Marshall Swallow (7) and Caden Wetzel (4) completed Montrose 2 scoring.
Dathan Stewart led MHS team 3 with 14 poins. Jack Schwartz was second with 10. Brayden Leu (7), Jase Walters (7), Landon Freeland (5) rounded out team 3 scoring.
Black Canyon Rotary has annual tourney
The Black Canyon Rotary Club of Montrose had its annual golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose.
The winning team of Dawson Hussong, Seth Hussong, Kyle Freeburg, and Braydon Reese shot a 27-28—55 score which was 15-under-par in the one-day scramble format. Three teams finished with a score of 59, but in a scorecard playoff, the team of Luke Bray, Scott Beecraft, Les Johnson and Chris Minton was determined to be the second-place finisher.
The tournament was sponsored by Colorado Outdoors and was a fundraiser for a variety of local Rotary programs.
