Gov. Jared Polis tours local Boys and Girls Club, discusses benefits from state grants

Gov. Jared Polis made a surprise visit to Montrose on Friday morning and visited the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club at 2900 Sunnyside Road. Polis was welcomed by Club staff, and greeted by elected officials such as State. Sen. Don Coram and State Rep. Marc Catlin and Montrose City Council member Dave Frank.
Polis, before a tour of the building, spoke with Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Bud Taylor, who thanked Polis for the government’s COVID-19 relief aid, including grants that helped the Club feed and provide services to kids and frontline workers in the community over the past few months.
“Without the grants, we probably wouldn’t have been able to to open up our summer program,” Taylor said on Friday.
Taylor added that the cancelation of the 2020 Wine and Food Festival — due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — about $100,000 was lost in donations, as proceeds from the festival typically benefit the Boys and Girls Club. Admission funds, as well as funds from food and beverage vendors, wasn’t available to the Club this year.
“With the funding we got through the state, it just helped open everything up and help us help those frontline workers.”
Polis asked questions about the Club throughout the tour, including the support offered at the Club for kids with special needs. The club in Montrose has been able to meet those needs as Taylor and staff, along with the kids’ virtual training, have provided a strong support system.
The Club, with the grant support, was also able to provide food to the community during the pandemic’s early months.
Another significant benefit from the grant was the Club’s new ability to expand after purchasing a more powerful router that allowed for much faster speeds, thanks to partnership with Delta-Montrose Electric Association. With the upgrade, 55 separate devices are able to run smoothly at once at the club, integral for students who are trying to complete homework after school.
There were several people the Club contacted to offer assistance thanks to the grants, though many also shared a giving mentality.
“We helped everybody we could,” Taylor said. “As many people as we really could. Surprisingly, a lot of people that we reached out to said, ‘no, someone needs it more than us’, and that’s fine. It was cool to see the community rally that way.”
Taylor, after finishing the tour, said he welcomed the visit from Polis.
“I feel so honored to have the governor here at my little club,” Taylor said, “... I’m really blessed to have him here and to get to share with someone of his caliber our story and what we’re doing helping out.”
Polis made a stop at Delta Middle School after his Montrose visit.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
