Gov. Polis announces $375 payments for eligible Coloradans

Approximately 435,000 Coloradans will receive a one-time, direct payment of $375 in early December. As stated in an executive order by Polis, issued on Wednesday, the payment will be limited to individuals earning less than $52,000 who have filed for unemployment benefits ($1 minimum granted) since March 15 to Oct. 24 of this year.
“Washington D.C has failed to act to provide additional direct cash support for hardworking Coloradans and to further stimulate the economy, so today Colorado is boldy doing our part to help our own. I am taking swift action in close consultation with legislative leadership and members of the JBC to direct immediate payments to people whose lives and jobs have been hurt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorado can and should act now to help the hardworking people who will help lead us out of this challenging time and that’s what we’re doing today,” said Polis in a news release.
The money, with $168 million to be distributed statewide, will come from the following funds: $148.9 million from a reversion to the general fund from the medical services premium line; $5.3 million from the Controlled Maintenance fund, and $13.8 million from the Disaster Emergency funds.
Coloradans eligible do not need to apply for the funds, and should receive them by Dec. 1, at the latest Dec. 4. Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment will disperse the funds. Any Coloradan who collected through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program are also eligible to receive the funds if they were not eligible for state support.
