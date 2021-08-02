Colorado is preparing to issue a state disaster declaration and request a federal declaration under the Stafford Act, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday during a press conference updating the ongoing mudslides on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.
The damage from the mudslides forced the indefinite closure of Interstate 70 until further notice. Due to the closure, Colorado Department of Transportation has halted construction of U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon, which is usually closed as of late but has daily travel windows. That section of U.S. 50 is open for two-way travel for at least this week.
Polis did not set a date for a reopening of the highway, but estimated it will be a “few days to a few weeks” to open for one-lane traffic each way on I-70. The timeline is dependent on future weather conditions, as CDOT crews working to clear the debris will not be in the canyon when there are flood watches or flood warnings.
CDOT’s engineering team will assess the damage to the interstate. Polis said there’s even more extensive damage, including significant structural damage to the I-70 viaduct in multiple locations in Glenwood Canyon. Some areas are under 10 feet or more of mud.
“CDOT is working around the clock to clear the debris,” Polis said. “...We won’t be fully aware of the structural damage until some of the debris is cleared.”
When inspecting some of the more heavily debris fields Monday, CDOT officials found quartzite, granite and limestone, straight out of the canyon, CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said.
“Glenwood Canyon has millions of years of geology, and is comprised of dozens of feet of rock layers,” Lew said. “The fact that these samples are all coming together in the flow pattern just shows you how quickly the debris is moving.”
The average monthly rainfall in Glenwood Canyon is 2.4 inches for July, but the area has received 4 inches in five days, Polis said.
“Unusual monsoon rains on top of the burn scars and debris from the fires is the recipe that has led to the extensive damage and closures,” Polis said.
Resources have already been shifted to anticipated alternate routes due to the closure, with additional troopers on those routes to ensure efficient, safe flow of traffic, Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew Packard said.
“I would of course ask that anybody that is on those corridors that they are patient, and they drive extra safe because there’s extra folks out there,” Packard said. “Everybody’s going to need to take some responsibility to make sure people can get where they need to be in our state.”
CDOT and state patrol are messaging neighboring states and sister agencies to use Interstate 80 for commercial motor vehicle traffic.
Lew said CDOT is focused on two areas of concern — removing debris so officials can scope needs for permanent repairs, and a focus on sections of the viaduct structures. Given the extensive damage in certain areas, “it will be time before traffic can move in a manner it normally would,” Lew said.
Polis said it could be months until I-70 is open for its normal routes.
“It’s absolutely critical that it’s back to fully functional before ski season,” Polis said.
Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, said, in unified command with CDOT, efforts are underway on problem “1B” — the debris in the Colorado River is causing the river to divert into areas it previously didn’t flow into, meaning its brushing up against the highway in some areas, causing additional damage. The debris could potentially erode the railway on the other side of the river, Hilkey added.
CDOT engineers and other hydrologists will do a needs and damage assessment to understand “what can happen with the Colorado River to make it less of a problem inside the canyon than it is currently,” Hilkey said.
