Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday issued an executive order banning landlords in Colorado from evicting tenants who can prove financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is scheduled to last 30 days, however, it’s likely the Special Eviction Prevention Task Force the governor assembled in late-August recommends the order last through Dec. 31, 2020.
The move comes nearly a week after Polis issued a ban on landlords imposing late fees on tenants, effective through the end of the year.
The eviction moratorium was recommended to Polis by seven of the 10 task force members, who have provided solutions to Polis on how to work through housing instability for Coloradans throughout the pandemic. Polis stated in the order the latest recommendations were presented to him on Oct. 9. (In the latest report from the task force, it had indicated that 14 ideas were developed to improve housing instability in Colorado.)
The order does not relieve tenants from rental obligations, but prohibits landlords from seeking eviction proceedings from tenants who can prove “financial hardship due to COVID-19.” To prove this, individuals must meet the following criteria:
— Best efforts to obtain government assistance for housing or rent
— Unable to pay full rent/full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income
— Tenant expects to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for 2020 (or no more than $198,000 on a jointly filed tax return); not required to report any income in 2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service received Economic Impact Payment under the federal CARES Act
— Best efforts to make timely partial payments that are close to full payment
— On verge of homelessness or forced to move into shared living/congregate setting if there are no other available housing options
Tenants who pose an imminent threat or danger to another individual or cause damage to the property are not protected through the order and are subject to eviction. (An individual testing positive for COVID-19 is not considered “danger to another individual” and doesn’t indicate a lease violation, the order states.)
“We feel this is a good move to go ahead and extend the eviction moratorium,” Marisa Felix-Campbell, director of marketing and fundraising for Housing Resources of Western Colorado (HRWC), said in an interview on Thursday. “We’re getting calls every day, specifically from Region 10, where people are laid off, their hours are being reduced, they completely lost their job.
“We think [the eviction moratorium] is a good thing and it’s definitely going to give some families a little more piece of mind knowing they can’t be evicted.”
Housing Resources of Western Colorado, with offices in Grand Junction (main office), Montrose and Durango, receives around 20 calls a day in addition to several emails from residents in Region 10 (Montrose, Delta, San Miguel, Ouray and Gunnison) who are experiencing financial distress after effects from the pandemic resulted in considerable job loss and decreases in hours and wages. (Many families, who were already on the verge of homelessness due to insecure housing before the pandemic, have been helped by HRWC.)
“It makes sense to extend the eviction moratorium because we are still in an economic crisis,” HRWC Executive Director Katie Bowman told the Montrose Daily Press on Thursday.
HRWC, as a non-profit agency, received $100,000 in funds after Polis issued executive orders to provide funding to housing agencies across Colorado. Department of Housing (DOH) recommended the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), through CARES Act funding and Disaster Emergency Funds (DAF), distribute funds to housing agencies. To date, HRWC has distributed and exhausted all those funds to help 72 families and individuals in Region 10 through the Emerging Housing Assistance Program (EHAP).
“The purpose of the fund was to keep people from being evicted and to keep them housed,” Felix-Campbell said.
Additionally, five families in the region have received fund assistance from the Housing Stabilization Program (HSP) — created by HRWC for Region 10 residents to help prevent foreclosure for those at risk of losing their homes due to job loss.
A small portion of funds remain for the HSP, with applications still being processed.
The list isn’t limited as to who exactly has been affected. Single-moms and dads, families of four or more, veterans and numerous individuals in low-to-moderate income households with income at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) and other dire financial situations have reached out to HRWC and other local resource organizations for assistance.
Although the unemployment rate in Colorado dropped to 6.4% in September (5.3% in Montrose), which is lower than the 12.2% reported by the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment in April, the numbers don’t tell the whole story, Felix-Campbell says.
“An individual may be back to work, but it doesn’t mean that they’re working at the same wages they had before. Their income may be cut a quarter, third or half,” she said, “ ... they’re most likely not making the same amount of money.”
Bowman added it’s likely hours were also cut, forcing some to seek an additional job to help increase income.
“It’s not just that their wages are going down, it’s that their hours were cut,” Bowman said. “So even if you go back and you’re only working 20 hours instead of 40 hours, you still can’t afford your bill. That’s the reality of unemployment.”
Though Montrose County Housing Authority (MCHA) helps several residents on fixed income, leaving them mostly unaffected financially, it has helped a number of individuals and families, said Executive Director Susan Barrientos, and due to the pandemic, the housing agency applied for nine Mainstream vouchers, which are administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and are eligible for those non-elderly.
MCHA pays a portion of the bill for those involved with the program (HUD requires participants to funnel 30% to 40% of their income to rent) and after opening its wait list on Sept. 15, received 50 applications from households. On Oct. 1, the organization sent letters to 10 applications on the list, of which eight have responded, with appointments to help the eight scheduled for next week.
A number of local housing organizations discussed resources available so there wouldn’t be overlap, and due to these efforts, Barrientos said, many who now reach out for assistance from MCHA are doing so with plenty of outside help beforehand.
The state is also offering assistance to landlords, who are able to receive state housing assistance through the end of 2020. to help recover lost payments.
After letting the initial eviction moratorium — issued in April to halt evictions statewide — end in June, Polis was pressed by Capitol legislators to extend the order, who feared a mass amount of evictions were imminent for Coloradans due to financial hardship experienced during the pandemic. Polis instead had issued smaller orders before Wednesday’s order, requiring landlords to give tenants extra notice before eviction proceedings can take place (an order Polis extended multiple times) while also negating late fees for tenants.
In September, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide eviction moratorium (scheduled to last through 2020). Polis’ latest order should only clarify that order and further help Coloradans who are struggling to meet rental obligations. “We must take additional steps to provide relief to Colorado renters and small businesses,” Polis wrote in the order.
Recent data shows collections remain strong among Colorado landlords with over 95% of renters paying on time through September of this year, found by the Apartment Association of Metro Denver (AAMD) and indicated in the report from the state task force. This is partly due to renters drawing on savings, credit cards and help from family and friends to keep up with rent.
Also, the AAMD found that monthly eviction filings in 2020 are lower than those in 2019, though the report indicates this is due to the eviction moratorium issued by Polis in addition to federal income supplements.
But in the report, the task force also mentioned “models based on unemployment predictions and cost burden suggest that between 150,000 and 230,000 Colorado households could be at risk of eviction by Dec. 31, 2020,” signaling housing insecurity more than likely will remain through at least the end of the year.
The task force, while issuing medium-term policy recommendations, is also recommending long-term solutions to the governor, including a program that would repurpose aging hotels and motels into transitional housing, which would provide temporary housing for tenants that are evicted. The recommendation is supported by all members of the task force.
Included in the order is Polis’ directive to the executive director of DOLA to create a form where a tenant can complete the form, under penalty of perjury, and outline financial hardship.
