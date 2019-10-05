A screenshot of body camera footage

A screenshot of body camera footage of the fatal Colorado Springs police shooting of De’Veon Bailey. 

 (Screenshot)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday met privately with the family of a 19-year-old Colorado Springs man fatally shot by police in August and the family’s attorneys.

In the weeks after the shooting, Polis called for an independent investigation to be voluntarily conducted into the killing of De’Von Bailey, who was shot by officers responding to reports of a robbery.

Body camera footage of the shooting shows officers trying to search Bailey before he takes off running. Officers then fired their guns at him.

“I personally believe Colorado Springs residents would be best served by an independent review of the events surrounding De’Von Bailey’s death,” Polis said in a statement released in August. “An independent review would ensure the public’s confidence in the results, and maintain trust in law enforcement going forward.”

Polis encouraged prosecutors in El Paso County to consider “turning the investigation’s findings over to another local jurisdiction for independent review and, if warranted, additional information gathering.”

