Alcohol takeout and delivery will be a reality for residents and visitors in Colorado over the next four years.
It was made official Tuesday, when Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 21-1027, which allows certain alcohol license holders to offer alcohol to-go, or delivery, for off-premise consumption.
According to language in the bill, orders are limited to a 12-pack of beer (or two six-packs), two bottles of wine and one liter of spirits.
Orders are restricted to the hours of 7 a.m. and midnight, and the bill also says restaurants can serve alcoholic drinks in communal outdoor dining areas (for food and beverage establishments that qualify, which can induce taverns, hotel and restaurants, brew and distillery pubs and more) if approved by local government.
The bill serves as a continuation of Polis’ initial executive order issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed restaurants across the state sell to-go cocktails and margaritas with indoor dining virtually non-existent or heavily restricted.
And, it’s also another nod to help small businesses — especially in the hospitality industry — recover financially after dealing with a difficult economic landscape for much of last year.
According to a survey from the Colorado Restaurant Association, Colorado restaurants collectively lost more than $3 billion in 2020 (the survey polled 195 operators and released in May). Of the 195, 95% said they’re making money from alcohol to-go sales, and 62% reported the bill is helping them survive.
One local business thriving off the service last May was Storm King Distilling. Owner David Fishering said the business’ to-go cocktails made up 50% of revenue in May 2020. In June, it dropped to 17% and wasn’t such a necessity during a summer that Fishering described as the company’s “best ever.”
The to-go service is nowhere near those figures now, with restrictions lifted and patrons visiting the distillery daily, but at a time when any sort of help was needed, it provided a pivotal security blanket.
“It’s a great thing for the industry as a whole, to have that as an option,” Fishering said of the to-go service and the new law. “If it’s a rainy day or there’s a snow day, and people don’t want to be out and about, in the coming years, if they want to have a Storm King cocktail, they can still do it, and even get it on your way back from work to your house at night.”
The demand for it has leveled off considerably, with the five-in-one cocktails being sold about twice a week, Fishering said. But he plans to keep it around, calling it “convenient” for those who wish to utilize the service, for both locals and visitors, and also a benefit for people like wedding planners, who might order a handful for a wedding service where the cocktails can be shared amongst friends and family (there’s already been inquiries).
Local restaurants, like Amelia’s Hacienda Restaurante and Mi Mexico, continue serving to-go margaritas, and in Amelia’s case, feature them prominently on social media.
Like Storm King, the service was exceedingly active at Mi Mexico during last year’s shut down at, Mi Mexico manager Yarely Garcia, and in some cases, customers would order a to-go margarita before leaving the establishment.
The to-go alcohol service for them has slowed down, too, Garcia said, but the business plans on keeping it around with the new law in place.
The bill, which received bipartisan support, will take effect as the initial order expires (end of June) and will last until July 1, 2025.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
