On Thursday, June 17 at an overpass near Evergreen, Gov. Jared Polis signed a historic $5.3 billion transportation bill into law. The bill, which passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly with minimal Republican support, relies on increased fees to fund infrastructure projects and alleviate the $9 billion backlog in new projects and deferred maintenance.
Sponsors initially hoped that they could pass the bill earlier in the legislative session, but it could not be passed until the last few days of the legislative session because it was so controversial. Democrats and Republicans disagreed about the funding mechanism and the scope of infrastructure.
Because of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, an amendment to the state constitution approved in 1992, any tax increases need to be approved by voters. However, lawmakers have more flexibility with raising fees, but conservative activists are brainstorming a ballot measure that would curb the gas taxes.
According to the bill, approximately $3.8 billion will be raised from an increase in gas taxes as well as fees on retail deliveries and rideshare apps.
Starting July 2022, Coloradans will notice slightly higher prices at the pump when the state’s current gas tax of 22 cents per gallon will be raised to 24 cents per gallon. It will continue to increase by one cent per gallon for the following eight years.
Colorado’s current gas tax of 22 cents per gallon, which is the 12th-lowest in the US, has not been increased since 1992. (California has the highest tax, at more than 60 cents per gallon.)
The bill also includes a 27 cent fee on retail deliveries from companies such as Amazon, DoorDash and FedEx and a 30 cent fee on rideshare app trips, which will be halved if the ride is shared or in an electric vehicle.
The majority of the money will fund road infrastructure projects all over the state, but it also emphasizes funding projects for electric vehicles and mass transit. Another provision requires that the Department of Transportation consider the impact of future greenhouse gas emissions and the impact of projects on low-income communities.
The geographic distribution of the funding is still to be determined, but Montrose Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said that the city has many projects planned that just need funding, especially to create bypasses around the city and divert traffic off of Townsend Avenue.
Many Republican lawmakers, including Delta Rep. Matt Soper, disagreed with the scope of the infrastructure in the bill. The debate over what exactly constitutes infrastructure among Colorado’s legislators echoes the ongoing controversy in Washington, DC over Pres. Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill.
“Our society is not really set up for the multi-modal transportation that’s being anticipated with this bill,” said Rep. Matt Soper. “If our cities developed differently, we might be having a different conversation. Our cities developed around the automobile and we should respect the automobile.”
Although most cities around the US — including Montrose — were built out to suit automobile traffic, the city of Montrose’s 2040 comprehensive plan includes goals to improve multi-modal transit to account for expected growth over the next few decades.
“As growth continues and Montrose remains a regional job and services hub, transportation issues will remain a top priority in the community,” details the plan, which the city council approved at the June 1 meeting. “Having a diversity of transportation options is essential to providing effective mobility within a community.”
