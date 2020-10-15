Governor: Get your flu shots

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is urging state residents to be vaccinated against the flu — it’s easy and effective, he said Wednesday. Plus, with COVID-19 a factor, it is beneficial to prevent a viral illness like the flu, which at least has a vaccine, Polis said.
“We can avoid the flu season in Colorado by getting our flu vaccine,” he said, shortly before having a flu vaccine administered, as did Billy Thompson, former Denver Broncos and Ring of Famer, and Kyle Freeland, Rockies pitcher.
The men were joined by Broncos and Rockies mascots and Broncos cheerleaders in the garden at Boettcher Mansion.
“This is an annual flu vaccine. It’s different each year,” Polis said. He said although the flu kills people each year, the mortality rate is not as great as what is being seen from COVID-19, which in less than a year has killed more than 209,000 Americans, including at least 11 Montrose County residents.
“There is really no reason that we lose even a small fraction of those folks (flu deaths),” Polis said.
Also, during a pandemic, it is critical to keep as many hospital beds as possible open, even though Colorado has not hit “surge capacity” because of COVID-19, he said.
“We don’t want to have any hospitalizations from the flu. Let’s keep those beds,” Polis said.
“It’s always important to get the annual flu shot,” Montrose County Assistant Director of Public Health Alli Howe said, later Wednesday. “As we know, unfortunately, flu can be a serious illness.”
Last year, 3,544 Coloradans were hospitalized because of the flu, she said. “This year, with COVID and the flu season at the same time, this could be a really big challenge for our hospital to serve our whole community.”
No vaccination is 100% effective, but Polis said it’s estimated that last year, flu shots prevented 4 million cases nationally. The vaccine may also mean some people who develop flu anyway experience milder symptoms.
“This is the year to remember. If you’ve never gotten it (vaccine) before, please get it this year,” Polis said.
“We’re all in this fight together against the pandemic,” Thompson later said. “As people of color have been his disproportionately hard by COVID, it is extremely important we do not take another risk by exposing ourselves to the flu.”
Freeland added: “Get your flu shots. We have a vaccine that works, so why would you not want to go get that vaccine to prevent the spread of anything?”
Flu vaccines are widely available, including in Montrose County, where about 15 sites offer them. Access a list of providers offering immunizations here. A statewide list can be found here.
“It’s the best way to protect yourself and loved ones from getting the flu,” Howe said. “That’s some of the same conversations we’ve had around COVID as well — we want to protect ourselves, but also be cautious and careful around our community and families, especially those that have a high risk.”
There is not a vaccine for COVID-19, but there are precautions to take, such as wearing a mask to prevent spreading infection to other people, frequent hand washing, and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet or more, as well as avoiding large groups.
Howe said that although both flu and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses, they are caused by different viruses.
When it comes to influenza, the challenge each year lies in pinpointing the viruses that cause it. Researchers narrow it down to a handful of strains that are likely to crop up and vaccines are developed accordingly.
That’s why it is important to get a flu shot each year.
“It’s not a one and done,” Howe said. “We recommend the flu shot once a year.”
The shot is recommended for nearly everyone older than 6 months, including those who are pregnant, she said.
And, despite persistent myths, the flu shot does not cause the flu. “It is not possible to get the flu from the flu vaccine,” Howe said.
People can consult the CDC website for more myth-busting about the flu shot.
Questions about vaccinations should be directed to a person’s health care provider or pharmacist.
