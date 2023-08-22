230823-news-housing

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a press conference at the Capitol on Aug. 21, 2023. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

 

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Monday that aims to provide officials with a better sense of how different state agencies support housing and strategic growth goals.

The order directs certain state agencies to inventory and catalogue their own programs that provide support to local governments’ housing, transportation and growth efforts, and then prioritize the programs that support statewide goals.



