Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday hailed the state hitting a milestone for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We did it Colorado, we hit our state’s bold goal of vaccinating 70% of Coloradans aged 70 and up by the end of February,” Polis said, in a provided statement.
“This is an important milestone for our state and has taken all of us — in every corner of our state — working together to get shots into the arms of some of our most vulnerable Coloradans.”
Polis also said critical strides have been made in vaccinating educators, people 65 and older, health care workers and first responders.
Later this week the state of Colorado will start getting shots into the arms of grocery store and agriculture workers, Coloradans aged 16-59 with two and more comorbidities, and those aged 60 and up, among others who qualify for the vaccine in Phase 1B.3. Montrose County will be offering its first clinic Friday for those in that phase, and also will have available the single-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson for those who are eligible. (See related story.)
Colorado on Monday placed its first order for the newly FDA-approved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state expects to receive 45,500 doses this week, which will be administered across the Colorado, including Montrose.
Additional doses of the J&J vaccine are not expected next week, but Colorado is planning for an increase in J&J doses starting in late March. The Biden Administration expects 5-6 million doses of the J&J vaccine to be distributed by the Spring.
Polis in a press release shared an update regarding the overall federal vaccine supply.
The national supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is increasing by 700,000 doses from 14.5 million this week to 15.2 million next week.
The state said this should mean an increase of over 11,500 doses for Colorado for about 256,880 doses next week. In mid-March, Colorado’s supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is expected to increase further to 16 million doses, meaning an increase of another 800,000. This should result in an additional 13,520 doses/week for Colorado for a total of about 270,400 doses the week of March 21.
By the end of March, it’s expected that nationally there will be 4 million doses weekly of the J&J vaccine. For Colorado, that equals roughly 67,000 J&J doses and that level should be the minimum moving forward week after week there forward.
By the last week of March, Colorado anticipates approximately another million dose increase to 18 million doses which represents about 16,900 additional doses for Colorado.
Numbers are subject to change.
People need to continue the steps that have helped reduce the spread of disease: social distancing, staying home when ill and wearing facial coverings in public places.
