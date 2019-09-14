“Really?! Wow. Never would have guessed”, is most often the response I get when I tell people what I do for a living. As if, someone with a sleeve of tattoos couldn’t possibly be a minister. Or perhaps it is because I am a woman. Or maybe it is a curse word that has been spoken from my lips moments before. Or maybe it is all of the above.
We have this notion that a pastor looks, sounds, and acts a certain way. As if a true Christ follower would never use a swear word, or have stained their “temple” with art. The way that pastors, ministers and the ultra-religious are portrayed in movies and TV shows is still more often than not an older white man, many times with a collar, and certainly not with ink.
However, as I told my congregation when I arrived in Montrose two years ago, I have had more conversations about God sitting in bars than I have in Bible studies in the church.
When Jesus begins his public ministry in the gospel of Luke in the Bible, he does so by reading from the ancient scroll of Isaiah in which he edits the contents of the prescribed morning text in the synagogue and reads, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me. He has sent me to preach good news to the poor, to proclaim release to the prisoners and recovery of sight to the blind, to liberate the oppressed, and to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”
This liberation for the oppressed was not just something to say, but was the precursor to ministry. The people he ate with, dined with, spoke with, healed, touched, and loved, were those that society had turned their back on, spoke in hushed tones about or worse, decided they needed “saving” or “fixing.” Yet, every time the people in my position of his day, the scribes and Pharisees, looked out to thumb our noses at, he was quick with a question or to point out that these are the people for whom the kingdom of God was for and build upon – not for the perfect or those who have their life together and whom society looks up to, but rather, those who society has failed.
“If you have come to help me, you are wasting your time. But if you have come because your liberation is bound up with mine, then let us work together.” – Lilla Watson
Our liberation is bound up with those of our society we can’t even look in the eyes for fear we will see ourselves, or ourselves turning away from – the lost and alone, hungry, addicted, infected, and desperately in need of Jesus’ love and grace.
Far too often we put our judgement and ‘fixing’ attitude before our grace and ‘me too’ attitude.
I am daily aware of all my mistakes – words and deeds, and the ways in which I desperately need grace. I try and extend it as often as possible and am all too aware of the ways my humanity allows me to fail at this task. My hope and prayer for this place would be that we might seek and extend grace – the undeserved forgiveness and 77th ‘chance’ to make right – more often than we seek to lay blame or turn away.
So, while I don’t look or sound like what a preacher might to many people, I attempt to walk daily with those for whom my liberation is bound to – every person on the planet who finds themselves in bondage – enslaved to an empire, a system, a race, a society, a disease, a culture. It is this audacious way of extending grace like we’ve not seen before in our lifetime, but for which I believe is the key to building a just society and a place that looks like God’s kingdom.
Next time we want to point out the way someone else is failing, on social media or in person, or behind their backs, perhaps we’ll instead offer some grace. We are only as righteous as the very people we dare to judge as unrighteous. Our being set free is bound up with all those who are seeking freedom. May we work together to that end.
Lisa A. Petty is the pastor at Montrose United Methodist Church
