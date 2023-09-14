Jeff Hurd isn’t a career politician, and he never wants to be. But after much deliberation, the conservative Grand Junction-based attorney decided to throw his hat in the ring and run to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District next year.
Hurd grew up in Colorado and believes the 3rd district is objectively the most beautiful congressional district in the entire country.
“I love western Colorado, this is where I grew up,” he said.
The Republican is focused on local issues, and said he’s guided by the conservative principles of small government, individual rights, rule of law and free markets.
He believes these are also “Western Colorado values,” and that he’s the best candidate to advance them in Congress and advocate for local communities.
“Somebody needs to step up and give primary voters a choice,” he said.
But, he doesn’t believe the race is about him, or primary opponent and incumbent Lauren Boebert, or even potential Democratic candidate Adam Frisch.
“It’s about the people of this district,” he said.
“There's a kind of cynical and angry politics that we see in America that wears people down, and that’s not me,” he continued.
Hurd said he doesn’t care who gets the credit and is happy to be behind the scenes as long as things are getting done.
“I may not be talking about the issues that you hear about every day on national news, but I do care about the cost of food and protecting our water,” he said.
He describes himself as principled yet pragmatic, but humble enough to not believe he has all the answers.
One difference between him and Boebert is Hurd’s education level, and he’s proud to be a graduate of University of Denver’s Strum College of Law.
Before he found his way back home to Colorado, Hurd’s law career took him to New York City. There, he earned an advanced law degree at Columbia University before going to work for the international law firm Sullivan and Cromwell.
Working with and against brilliant legal minds, Hurd said he learned to persuade, be persuaded, articulate, listen and be humble.
After a stint in the city, Hurd was happy to return to Grand Junction to raise his family of five kids with his wife Barbora.
In a way, he plans to take the same approach to lawmaking.
“I’d love it if I could go to Washington, accomplish things for the 3rd congressional district, then go home,” he said.
Hurd thinks the phenomenon of “career politicians” is detrimental to the country, and said he wants to do right by his constituents and his values even if that means making difficult decisions or even losing his seat.
In fact, he said the type of legislation that could reconcile him both with lawmakers like Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Matt Gaetz is limiting stock trading by Congressional members and lobbying by former members.
“My idea is you go, you serve, you come back home,” Hurd said.
After all, he’d be happy to return to his job of leading the Grand Junction office of Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe PC.
Locally, in his role as an attorney, Hurd has handled energy issues and acted as counsel for firms including the Delta Montrose Electric Association. This experience has opened his eyes to multiple issues in CD-3 where congressional action could benefit constituents.
For example, as Craig loses its coal plant due to environmental regulations, Hurd hopes to lobby to locate another plant there using existing infrastructure that could support local jobs.
“Having good paying jobs means stronger families and stronger families means stronger communities,” he said.
While Hurd likes to keep his focus on CD-3, Congress doesn’t exist in a vacuum. He said he’s conservative on most social or “hot-button” issues including abortion and gun rights, and describes himself as an originalist when it comes to the Constitution — clarifying that he doesn’t believe in looking at the founders’ original intent, but exactly what the words meant at the time.
However, he noted some conflict between his conservative beliefs of personal freedom and state’s rights, especially when it comes to abortion, which he said is “primarily a state issue.” However, he said he would listen to federal legislation on most topics through a conservative lens, and that any legislation on abortion would likely fall “somewhere in the middle,” which wouldn’t please either major party.
He believes his local focus will appeal to voters, who only narrowly handed Boebert a victory last November.
Even among her supporters, he believes last year’s close call may be enough to convince some Republicans that they need a different approach to keeping the historically red (albeit recently redistricted) congressional seat — especially with Democrats paying more attention, and funding, to the race.
“This should not be a district that is close enough to keep with only 546 votes,” he said.