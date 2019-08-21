Members of the Grand Junction bomb squad were called Monday afternoon to investigate a suspicious bag found next to the Montrose Police Department in downtown, according to a Facebook post from the Montrose Police Department.
Law enforcement determined the bag, containing some electronic components, was deemed non-threatening and safe, and officers resumed normal department operations.
