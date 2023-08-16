230817-news-hurd

(Courtesy photo/Jeff Hurd for Colorado)

A Grand Junction lawyer is running to unseat Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert next year in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Jeff Hurd announced Wednesday that he will seek the Republican nomination. As of midday Wednesday, the Federal Elections Commission did not show filed campaign paperwork for Hurd.



