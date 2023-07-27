anna stout

The news broke a bit early for her liking, but it’s out now. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is in the race for the Third Congressional District.

Stout, first elected to the city council in 2019, said she decided to enter the race to be the Democratic Party’s nominee and the chance to run against the GOP incumbent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, because she believes she can win.

 
Debby Burnett

Gunnison, 55, Democrat

She is a veterinarian and a licensed physical therapist, working at a Wyoming hospital for about 11 years before moving to Gunnison in February 2022.



