The second of three defendants to be sued over a former deputy’s sexual abuse of a Montrose youth is seeking dismissal from the case.
Joshua Hemphill is now serving a minimum of 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting the Montrose boy, as well as for the sexual assault of boys in Grand Junction.
At the time of his 2017 arrest, Hemphill had just resigned as a deputy in Dolores County. He had previously worked in the Mesa County Jail. Hemphill had also been a mentor for Partners of Montrose, Delta & Ouray, which parted ways with him in 2014, and for Mesa County Partners in 2015.
The family of the Montrose youth filed suit in May against Hemphill and the operating entities of both Partners programs: Delta-Montrose Youth Services locally and Mesa Youth Services in Grand Junction. The complaint remains sealed, but publicly available information points to allegations of negligence and a request for damages exceeding $100,000.
Both of the named organizations deny the complaint. Hemphill was served on July 8. As of Aug. 16, he had not filed an answer.
Delta-Mesa Youth Services in July sought dismissal on the grounds that it had not paired Hemphill with his victim, or indeed with any youth since mid-2014.
On Aug. 13, Mesa Youth Services also filed to be dismissed as a party, saying it had “inexplicably” been named in the litigation.
The entity had no relationship with the Montrose boy whose family filed suit and because it did not pair him with Hemphill, it had no duty to the youth, the dismissal motion argues.
Hemphill was a mentor through Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray in 2014, when he was dismissed for policy violations and disregarding warnings about how much time he spent with one of his mentees.
In 2015, he moved to Grand Junction and began as a mentor with Mesa Youth Services, that entity’s motion says, referring to what the family’s complaint contends.
According to information from Hemphill’s criminal case, a young man who had been paired with Hemphill through the Montrose-based Partners program reported to a caseworker that Hemphill had groomed and abused him in 2014.
That disclosure prompted the 2017 investigation leading to Hemphill’s subsequent arrest for crimes against another boy in Montrose — the one whose family sued in May.
Hemphill in 2019 pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust in the Montrose case and also to sexual assault in his Grand Junction case.
Although the Montrose family’s complaint is not publicly available, Mesa Youth Service’s motion for dismissal states: “Plaintiff (juvenile) alleges that in September of 2014 he was paired with Hemphill through a mentoring program run by defendant Delta-Montrose Youth Services.”
After moving to Grand Junction in 2015, Hemphill “allegedly continued to communicate with DMYS about his relationship with plaintiff despite having moved out of the county (Montrose County),” Mesa Youth Service’s motion states.
“Plaintiff alleges ‘as a direct and proximate result of Hemphill’s abuse and DMYS’ negligence in failing to stop the abuse, (plaintiff) has sustained damages, including, but not limited to, past and present medical psychological bills, other economic damages, and noneconomic damages.’”
Delta-Montrose Youth Services said in its earlier motion for dismissal that Hemphill was not paired with anyone through the local Partners after June of 2014. DMYS disputes the allegation that it paired the plaintiff with Hemphill.
In its July motion to dismiss, DMYS says although its executive director received an email from Hemphill in spring of 2016, he thought nothing of it because Hemphill hadn’t been partnered with any DMYS client since June 2014. “Certainly, (juvenile) and his brother were never partnered with anyone at DMYS. As this email did not involve any active clients of DMYS, it was not responded to,” that filing states.
Mesa Youth Services’ August dismissal motion contends the plaintiffs have failed to articulate any facts that would suggest it owed the youth a duty of care: Mesa Youth Services is not alleged to have introduced Hemphill to the boy, nor is it accused of pairing Hemphill with him.
“Plaintiff does not even allege that the juvenile plaintiff was even involved in MYS’ mentoring program, and that is because he was not party of MYS’ program,” attorney Alison Burke wrote.
In short, nothing has been presented to even suggest that Mesa Youth Services did anything to cause the injuries and damages alleged, Burke said.
The family’s complaint does not state a claim against MYS for which a court could grant relief, because of the lack of relationship and duty of care to the child, who was not part of its program, Burke reiterated in her argument. Thus, MYS should be dismissed from the suit, she concluded.
Replies to the dismissal motion are pending.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
