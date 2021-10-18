Tickets are now on sale for the annual Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra (GJSO) Gala, a night of celebration and support of the GJSO, the largest arts organization in Western Colorado.
This year’s Gala will take place on Saturday Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom. All proceeds benefit the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra specifically program support and expanding GJSO’s musical productions.
The annual GJSO Gala dinner and auction has grown to the premier fundraising event for the Grand Valley, attracting over 350 guests from across the region for an evening of dancing, fine dining, and live music.
“I’m passionate about the arts being in everyone’s lives,” Hildebrandt adds. “If you do decide to attend, you’ll find this to be a most special event.”
The 2021 GJSO Gala will feature live and silent auctions, including an expenses-paid trip to the Kentucky Derby as a featured live item, gourmet cuisine, exciting raffles and of course live music from the Grand Junction Symphony and the Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra.
This year’s theme, “Starry Starry Night,” will present an enchanting evening inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s whimsical impressionistic paintings.
Elegant décor, themed cocktails and other glimmering touches will create a night that guests won’t soon forget.
“The Gala began with the idea of inviting the community to come and dance to the orchestra. It’s evolved into an event where we honor and raise money for the musicians, the music and the arts,” says Karen Hildebrandt, a GJSO board member and fundraiser committee member.
“This event is always memorable, where we have amazing auction items, great evening of dancing and, of course, another spectacular performance by the orchestra!”
All proceeds from this event will bring vital funds and support to the Grand Junction Symphony’s programs, performances, and educational opportunities.
Individual tickets or tables of ten are available for sale now at GJSO.org. Please register by Friday, October 22. For additional questions, or if you would like to sponsor a table, please contact the GJSO office at (970)243-6787.
