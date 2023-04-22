With record snowfall on Grand Mesa, what an epic year it has been! But all good things must come to an end. The Grand Mesa Nordic Council (GMNC) will be celebrating its closing day on Sunday, April 30th from 9AM-12PM at County Line Trailhead with a Closing Day Party. Attendees are invited to wear costumes and join in the festivities which will include music, snacks, and, of course, freshly groomed trails providing world-class skiing. The GMNC operates under a permit from the US Forest Service, and thi will be the final day of grooming for the 2022/23 season.
On average the top of Grand Mesa receives around 290 inches of snowfall each winter season, according to retired meteorologist and GMNC board member Joe Ramey, but that number was reached by mid-February. This year over 450 inches have been recorded at Skyway Trailhead, and that’s likely an undercount, he says, due to days missed and how snow crystals change and compact when landing. In spite of some warmer days in April, there remains nearly a 10-foot base, according to the snow stake at Skyway. The GMNC invites everyone to join them to close
out the season and bid farewell to this memorable year of snow and skiing.
