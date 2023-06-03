Grant will help rural historic restoration projects

The Montrose Post Office at 321 S. First St. is one local historic building on the National Register. (Kylea Henseler/Montrose Daily Press)

A new subgrant program administered by Colorado Preservation Inc. and funded by the National Park Service will provide over $600,000 to fund restoration projects of historically significant projects in rural communities. 

CPI Executive Director Jennifer Orrigo Charles said the goal is to “identify projects that can be catalysts in their community,” and that the nonprofit wanted to focus on rural communities as large cities often have access to more funding already. She hopes the projects will drum up community interest in historic preservation and spark new conversations.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?