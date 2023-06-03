A new subgrant program administered by Colorado Preservation Inc. and funded by the National Park Service will provide over $600,000 to fund restoration projects of historically significant projects in rural communities.
CPI Executive Director Jennifer Orrigo Charles said the goal is to “identify projects that can be catalysts in their community,” and that the nonprofit wanted to focus on rural communities as large cities often have access to more funding already. She hopes the projects will drum up community interest in historic preservation and spark new conversations.
The grants will help fund projects costing between $10,000 and $150,000, which could include efforts like structural repairs, facade improvements and roof replacements.
To qualify, properties must be listed on the National Register or a contributing building within a National Register Historic District, such as parts of Ouray or Telluride.
According to History Colorado historian Eric Newcombe, there aren’t any nationally recognized historic districts within Montrose that are likely to contain buildings that may take advantage of the grant. However, there are a few recognized districts, such as part of the North Rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, and buildings, such as the Montrose Post Office.
Property owners, whether they be municipalities, organizations or individuals, can still apply for the grant even if their property is not on the national register. To do so, they must complete the grant application by the due date of June 10 and submit an eligibility form to Newcombe by the same day. Charles said owners can reach out to CPI for questions and help with this process.
She said decisions on whether buildings are eligible will be made before grant money is awarded, however, buildings given the green light must be on the national register by the end of the grant period in July 2025, which is another process that takes time to complete.
Newcombe explained buildings are considered for national significance based on whether they are at least 50 years old, associated with a significant historical event, series of events, person or architectural style, or if they have the potential to yield information, a classification typically considered for archaeological sites.
He said examples of historical architectural styles that may be found in Montrose include Victorian, mid-century modern and 19th and 20th Century commercial.
Charles said community impact will be a major factor in deciding which projects are selected and bonus points will be awarded for projects tied to “underrepresented history” and owned by or important to Black, Indigenous and people of color communities.
“We’re holistically looking at these projects and the impact these funds could have,” she said.
Charles said applicants will be notified of the awards in mid-August and will need to meet a 25% match through monetary or in-kind contributions. Projects must be completed by the July 2025 grant deadline.
She noted applications will also be open until mid-August for CPI’s Endangered Places program, which features a handful of places each year nominated by local communities in need of some love.
“This program provides advocacy, awareness, and technical assistance to significant historic sites throughout Colorado that are in danger of being lost,” according to CPI’s website. “Colorado Preservation, Inc. devotes staff time and resources to rally concerned citizens and build local capacity so that listed as well as unlisted sites can be saved.”
These sites must be nominated by members of the community, and in the past have included places like old churches, schools and hospitals.
“People don’t realize the special places that are just lingering in their communities,” Charles said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone