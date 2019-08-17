As its housing mission gained traction, Haven House Transitional Living Center staffers began noticing the broader ways homelessness affects families, particularly youngsters — they lagged behind their peers when it came to academic preparedness and performance.
“It seems parents and families, when they come, are sued to living in a survival mode. School and development could not be the priority because of the survival situation,” Haven House co-founder Larry Fredericksen said.
But the situation is improving, thanks to devoted tutoring and the grants that fund such instruction. Haven House received funding from the Buell Foundation for its early childhood development program. It also runs Love and Logic programs and parenting classes, facilitated by Hilltop and other entities.
“We’re pretty excited about what might come out of (the grant). They’re just not going to be ready for school unless they get some help,” Fredericksen said.
Haven House provides transitional housing to families experiencing homelessness and meets them with resources tailored to their situation; the goal is to change whatever habits may have contributed to them being in dire straits and transition them to self-sufficiency.
Right now, 14 children under the age of 6 at Haven House lag developmentally behind their peers, Fredericksen said.
The Buell Foundation is now helping fund programs for kids 0 - 5, including the recently started Creative Curriculum and First Steps. The first program addresses a variety of developmental issues among infants and kids younger than 6. The second is a reading program for 3- to 5-year-olds that helps prepare them for school. Older kids at Haven House who are struggling have been folded into the First Steps program, too.
Haven House has been testing children to see where they fall academically.
“We’ve found that we have children who are 6, 7, or 8 who are not even ready for kindergarten. We’ll give them accelerated tutoring and get them into this First Steps reading program with the younger kids,” Fredericksen said.
The programs work well with the Parents As Teachers program, a parenting class through Life Choices and Hilltop.
“It helps us pursue our mission. It also helps us in the sense that it’s easier to work with (the parents),” he said.
“… By addressing parental issues, we believe there is a great chance, once a family leaves Haven House, the parent will be able to continue with the child’s development.”
Although many children tested behind grade level upon arriving at Haven House, the charity has doubled the levels of tutoring to good results, he said — after a year of tutoring efforts, more than half of the children had significantly closed the gap between them and their peers, and were either at, or exceeding, grade-level.
“We’re pretty blown away by those outcomes,” Fredericksen said.
Haven House continues to see a general need.
Last year at about this time, the center’s number of residents was in the mid-fifties. But within the last week, the number stood at 74, more than 40 of whom are kids.
“We have our hands full,” Fredericksen said.
“We run full and we average over two people per room to accommodate the needs and still have a short waiting list,” he said, also noting the struggles of other nonprofits that assist low-income and homeless people.
But Haven House also continues to see generosity.
After spreading the word about lacking transportation resources, a big donation came through.
“We ended up with a sizable donation that allowed us to buy a 13-passenger van. That was awesome,” said Fredericksen.
Further, he realized that as training and tutoring programs were added, existing space in the dining hall was simply inadequate.
With more funding, Haven House was able to set up a pre-fabricated building next to the main structure, which is now used for training and educational programs.
“There have been a lot of really good things happening at Haven House. The funding is not great, but it has kept the doors open,” Fredericksen said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
