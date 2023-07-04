Contending they will suffer irreparable harm if the courts reverse the county’s earlier denial of an expansion for the Farm Road Source gravel pit, several nearby property owners want to intervene in the resulting lawsuit.
Developer Matt Miles, who owns the existing pit site near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads, sought to expand operations from 10 acres up to 118 acres, in phases, that the pit operator Rocky Mountain Aggregates would reclaim. After several contentious public hearings that drew crowds of opposed neighbors, though, Montrose County commissioners denied his application for a special use permit and the fight moved into District Court.
In an April lawsuit, Miles’ company Pleasant View Properties LLC, alleged the county’s decision was arbitrary, capricious and out of compliance with the county’s own master plan and codes.
Montrose County in its May 9 response denied all claims and asked for dismissal, as well as attorneys’ fees, saying commissioners had not abused their discretion, nor acted arbitrarily.
Late last month, several neighbors filed a motion to intervene in the litigation — a move Pleasant View Properties does not oppose, but which the county does, per the filing.
The motion to intervene reiterates concerns raised during public hearings about illegal spot zoning. Approving the special use permit would have constituted spot zoning, because it would have relieved Pleasant View Properties (“the mining company”) of restrictions that apply in the current general agricultural zoning, per the filing, creating a “‘commercial island for the economic benefit of the owner.’ The special use permit would also contravene the purpose of the Montrose County Master Plan, which designates the area as ‘agricultural/ rural residential. A mining use, with associated heavy industrial activities, would rupture the fabric of grazing land and home site created by the existing zoning classification.”
Gravel mining on 118 acres would “drastically” alter the neighborhood, while harming property owners and not serving a public good, the would-be intervenors also contend.
The gravel pit’s backers argued during the hearing process that expanded operations would benefit the county’s available gravel supply and produce 250,000 tons in 2024 alone.
The recent motion to intervene in the lawsuit disagrees: it contends Montrose County already has more gravel than is used. The neighbors who filed the action say they are entitled to intervene in the litigation, because if the commissioners’ permit denial is reversed, and the pit goes into operation, that will “substantially impair” their interests and change their way of life.
The filing details how the named parties sought out their current properties for a peaceful, quiet way of life; how their agricultural uses could be affected; health concerns from dust produced by pit mining, plus traffic safety concerns.
To successfully intervene in the suit, the named neighbors would have to show an interest in the property or transaction involved in the suit and that the way the litigation could be resolved would impair their ability to protect that interest. As well, they have to show their interests could not be adequately represented by the existing case parties.
Neighbors’ attorney Katharine McDermott argued all of those standards are met: Existing zoning is supposed to protect their investment in their properties and thus, they have an interest in protecting those zoning patterns. Other courts in Colorado have consistently granted nearby property owners intervenor status.
She also said the county’s zoning regulations bolster that: these require notification of landowners within a certain distance of property for which a special use permit is sought. All of the neighbors seeking intervenor status have property within 1,320 of the gravel pit property.
“Based on the potential impacts to their property interests and way of life, all neighbors meet the first requirement for intervention of right,” McDermott wrote.
Further, the neighbors cannot protect their interests if the courts in fact reverse the commissioners’ decision to deny the special use permit, she said. Pit operations will fundamentally alter their community.
“ … neighbors’ health, safety, property values and enjoyment of their property are all at risk if the BOCC’s (board of county commissioners) decision is reversed.
The motion refers to a Colorado Supreme Court decision allowing intervenor status for landowners near a parcel up for rezoning for a grocery store. Those landowners had contended the construction would create drainage problems, as well as traffic problems that would endanger their children.
Per the motion to intervene, the state’s high court said that was enough to satisfy the second requirement for intervenor status.
The pit neighbors, too, are entitled to protect their interests by participating in the current proceedings, McDermott argued, plus they should be heard on the spot zoning principles.
The fact that the county is defending its decision in court is not enough, the neighbors’ motion also contends: Because commissioners’ concerns are for the county as a whole, they cannot adequately represent the neighbors’ particular interests. Further, the issue of spot zoning was not a focal point in county considerations in the decision.
“It is essential for the court to hear from the individuals who stand to suffer the most harm from a reversal of the BOCC’s decision,” the motion states.
The attorney also said that, even if the court finds the property owners aren’t allowed to intervene by law, they should still be granted permissive intervention, for compelling reasons, consistent with other legal rulings.
Collectively, the property owners hold more than 92 acres of land that are either next door to, or within 1,320 feet of the pit site. They therefore have such a vital interest that they should be allowed to intervene as a matter of course, McDermott concluded.
The named neighbors seeking intervention are: Cottonwood Trust, Jonathan and Jeraldine Beattie, Hayward G. and Sharri E. Eisele, Laurence Stevens, Alisa Stevens, Daniel Daneff, Joanne Monday, Virginia Harrington, Barbary Roy and Nikolas and Elise Tsmasfyros.