BOCC continues gravel pit decision

A full hearing room Feb. 22 for the gravel pit special use permit application. The county denied the permit about a month later. The applicant filed suit April 20. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Contending they will suffer irreparable harm if the courts reverse the county’s earlier denial of an expansion for the Farm Road Source gravel pit, several nearby property owners want to intervene in the resulting lawsuit.

Developer Matt Miles, who owns the existing pit site near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads, sought to expand operations from 10 acres up to 118 acres, in phases, that the pit operator Rocky Mountain Aggregates would reclaim. After several contentious public hearings that drew crowds of opposed neighbors, though, Montrose County commissioners denied his application for a special use permit and the fight moved into District Court.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?