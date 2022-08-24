Purchase Access

In Montrose alone, there are 35,308 pieces of unclaimed property sitting with the Colorado Department of Treasury, including more than $3 million in cash and 27 items from safety deposit boxes.

That’s according to the state, which is trying to get Coloradans (or anyone who has done business in Colorado) reconnected with their property or money.



Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. 

