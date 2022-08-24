In Montrose alone, there are 35,308 pieces of unclaimed property sitting with the Colorado Department of Treasury, including more than $3 million in cash and 27 items from safety deposit boxes.
That’s according to the state, which is trying to get Coloradans (or anyone who has done business in Colorado) reconnected with their property or money.
The Treasury’s initiative is called The Great Colorado Payback, and it’s responsible for reuniting people and businesses with their lost or forgotten assets. Corporations, schools, hospitals and small businesses are also among those whose assets have, in accordance with law, been put into the state’s possession until those assets can be returned to their rightful owner.
State Treasurer Dave Young was at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose Saturday for a Montrose Democrats event and spoke about the initiative.
Common forgotten property, he said, includes a last paycheck as someone switches jobs or a security deposit for utilities that you never got back.
Young said, personally, his family benefitted from the state treasurer’s office holding onto property when they found out years after his mother passed away that she had taken out three life insurance policies in the 1960s and failed to mention it to her loved ones.
“In those days, the Denver Post used to print all these (unclaimed properties), and I was looking through the list, and I discovered my mom’s name in there three times,” he said.
Eventually, after proving relation (using birth certificates and proof of previous addresses), Young and his family received the money associated with the policy.
“In the treasury, we do our due-diligence. We don’t just give it to someone because they say ‘It’s mine.’”
He said oftentimes people are in situations like his.
“It’s not that people don’t care, it’s these disconnects that occur that keep people separated from their money,” he said.
Young and his office, as a result of those disconnects, decided to make further efforts to reunite Coloradans with their property. Part of The Great Colorado Payback includes mailed letters, postcards or emails informing people they may have unclaimed property. People should have received those this year, he said.
But for those who didn’t see that mail, there is a website to search whether you may have unclaimed property.
To claim, residents can visit colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com.
Once there, visitors to the website, just need to click “Get Started” and then fill out the search boxes with their name or business name, city where the property might have been unclaimed and zip code. Those who received their letter from the treasurer’s office should also have received a property ID number they can type into the last box.
Asked who should use the website to search for unclaimed property, Young simply said. “Everybody.”
Colorado Cashback
The Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) limits the amount of revenue the state is allowed to retain and spend each state fiscal year.
That’s why Colorado taxpayers are receiving cash back, in the form of $750 checks ($1,500 for joint filers).
The checks are going out right now, and Young said over the weekend that folks can expect their checks by Sept. 30 (if they don’t receive them, they should call 303-951-4996, the Colorado Cash Back call center).
Young said people might not have received their checks quite yet because of the volume of checks going out but they can rest assured they will receive their cashback.
“We’re printing about 250,000 checks a day, so it takes a while to print them,” he said. “So be patient.”
Young emphasized there may be those who haven’t filed their taxes yet, especially retired people who don’t have income. He said it’s not too late to file, and if you do, you will still receive your check. The deadline to file to receive a check is Oct. 16, he said.
“You won’t get it now, you’ll get it in December or January,” he said. “And people who are in retirement status were taxpayers all the way along, so they should benefit from this, too.”
For more information, visit tax.colorado.gov/TABOR.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.