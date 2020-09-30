Delta County announced the recent hiring of Greg Pope to the position of One Delta County manager, a new economic alliance in the county.
Pope, a Delta County resident for more than 30 years, comes to One Delta County with an extensive background in business. His prior experience includes developing new business and restructured existing operations in diverse sectors including commercial/retail banking, business management, economic development, domestic and foreign investment as well as non-profit.
“We are excited to see what Greg does in his new role with One Delta County,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley. “It’s clear from his passion for business and Delta County that the One Delta County board made the right choice. His experience offers him the ability to move things along and get some quick economic development wins for the county.”
Pope also feels strongly about giving back and has contributed to Delta County and Western Colorado by serving on multiple economic development boards including the Western Colorado Workforce Board chairman, the Colorado Workforce Rural Consortium, Rotary International and 4-H. One of Pope’s most beloved ways to give back is to coach and administer the Delta Panther Youth Football fifth and sixth-grade tackle football program.
Pope has been married for 40 years, has two grown children, and two grandkids. He is an avid outdoorsman and loves to farm and hunt. He also enjoys snow skiing and going to Lake Powell. His love for horses runs deep and he continues to ride and train horses. Pope was a professional rodeo cowboy in another life.
