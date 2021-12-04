Grim drought picture as Mother Nature remains stingy with snow

Blue Mesa Reservoir sank low enough in September to reveal previously covered ground and bridge supports. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows a November that was grim for precip and on the higher side for temperatures. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
After scanty snow in November — in Montrose, one early-morning dusting, quickly gone — the drought picture remains grim.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report shows the western side and a portion of the northeastern side of Montrose County locked in severe drought.
Severe drought is generally defined by the government as a drought in which planting is reduced and livestock producers sell cattle; in which fire season is extended and in which snowpack is low. This definition does not necessarily mean all three things are happening in Montrose County, but the poor snowpack is well-known and a factor through much of the region.
The remainder of Montrose County is shown as being in moderate drought — defined as a situation of stunted rangeland growth; little hay available; dryland crops at risk and increased wildfire risk.
Again, the impacts as per the definition are not exhaustive; instead, they are put forward to help provide a picture of drought in the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System at drought.gov.
The weekly drought levels as recorded for Montrose County are unchanged from last week, per the monitor, and appear largely the same as what was recorded last month.
The Gunnison River Basin’s SNOTEL showed snow-water equivalent at 58% of normal as of Nov. 28.
Throughout the Intermountain West (Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming), extreme drought conditions continue, with little to no snow last month. Fourteen percent of Colorado is in extreme to exceptional drought.
Per the National Integrated Drought Information System, the winter precipitation outlook is not good: low precip totals and above-normal temperatures are “likely for the Southwest,” which appears to be in a La Niña climate pattern that means drier, warmer winters — although western Wyoming and the far northern part of Utah could see above-normal precip.
Montrose County fell in the range of 0 to 25% of normal for precipitation for the month of November and saw 1 to 4 degrees above normal temperatures, per graphs at drought.gov.
The weekly report there says that the average monthly temperature for November was 4 degrees above normal for many locations in the states making up the Intermountain West.
