230823-news-air quality

Fracking infrastructure is pictured through playground equipment at the Bella Romero Academy in Greeley on June 24, 2020. (Andy Bosselman/Colorado Newsline)

Three Colorado environmental groups on Monday sued a panel of state air-quality regulators, alleging that a permitting rule adopted earlier this year failed to live up to the requirements of a 2021 environmental justice law.

GreenLatinos, 350 Colorado and Earthworks filed their lawsuit against the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission in Denver District Court, petitioning a judge to order the commission to revise and strengthen its Disproportionately Impacted Communities Permitting Rule.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?