It isn’t possible to know how much of the Southwest’s ancient history has been lost to looters, but it is possible to prevent further illegal pilferage of artifacts from public lands.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office this past year worked with the Bureau of Land Management to check an undisclosed archaeological site on the West End, using a drone it was able to purchase through state grants, Sheriff Gene Lillard said in making his annual presentation to Montrose County commissioners Dec. 4.
Lillard on Dec. 20 said a hiker saw suspicious activity around the site and reported it to the BLM, which in turn asked the MCSO for help. Two investigators, who are certified drone pilots, flew the area with the drone to collect any evidence of looting. No signs of that were observed.
“We are always working with our counties,” said Eric Coulter, a spokesman for BLM Colorado Southwest District, on Dec. 20. “The BLM works closely with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. We always appreciated the partnership and collaboration with the county.”
The BLM shares information and resources with counties in order to better serve the public, he said, including by protecting artifacts.
The Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979 made it illegal to remove artifacts from public lands managed by the BLM. Penalties for violating the act can range from fines of up to $100,000, jail time, or, for felony-level offenses, federal prison.
“Artifacts are protected under federal law. Those artifacts are basically any object made or used by humans throughout history,” Coulter said. Rock art, baskets, arrowheads and pottery are among the remnants of the past that have educational and cultural value.
“We always encourage the public to practice outdoors ethics, like leave no trace, and to protect their public lands and resources. We do want the public to enjoy cultural resources, but with the respect that if you do see them, leave them. Maybe take pictures with your phone to enjoy them that way, but we definitely want them left in place,” Coulter said.
Artifacts are most helpful to piecing together the story of the past for times for which there is no written record. They are important to history and also to indigenous peoples whose ancestors left the items behind, Coulter said. The physical evidence of human habitation, when pieced together with other available information, provides a history.
“If an item is removed, it loses that historical context. Removal really deprives all Americans of a clear understanding of our past. These artifacts are also very important spiritually and to the cultures of indigenous people and their ancestors,” Coulter said.
“ … A lot of these sites belong to them and it’s their history. We’re there as stewards of the land to respect and protect them, and help tell that story.”
The BLM welcomes public interest in artifacts and has several programs and other opportunities through which people can learn more about the heritage of the Southwest and other areas, he said. The agency also welcomes volunteers who are interested in learning more about stewardship.
The BLM works with tribal entities to protect resources, as well as with law enforcement agencies of counties that have public lands, like Montrose County, which has nearly 1 million acres of U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management-administered lands.
Looting cases can arise from tips and checking for evidence of looting at known sites.
“Areas with large density of cultural resources are particularly vulnerable. It varies on location and the people there,” Coulter said.
Because people can make an honest mistake — picking up an arrowhead there, a potsherd here, not knowing doing so is illegal — the BLM also focuses on education.
“We have interpretive sites to go to. We want people to enjoy it while they’re there and leave it,” Coulter said.
The BLM records known archaeological sites and often leaves the items where they are found. If people do come across artifacts, they can inform the agency, just in case the site has not been previously documented.
People who have picked up items by mistake can turn them in and it’s especially helpful if they know where the artifacts came from. Even if they don’t, the BLM can use what is returned in educational formats for others.
But the goal is to teach people not to just pick up whatever strikes their fancy.
“If you find it there, leave it there,” Coulter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.