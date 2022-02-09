Growing fentanyl scene worries task force, coroner

Illegal fentanyl pills are driving crime and overdoses, the 7th Judicial Drug District Task Force warns.
“Fentanyl really came on the scene in 2021. That’s kind of what’s taking the majority of our time recently,” Sgt. Brian Rumbaugh, task force lead agent, told Montrose residents who gathered for the weekly Forum talks on Jan. 26.
Methamphetamine remains the illegal drug most often seen in the judicial district, however, fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — was part of the 18 pounds of illegal narcotics the task force seized last year.
“We’re still seeing meth by the pound, fentanyl (pills) by the thousands, heroin by the pound and money laundering,” Rumbaugh said.
“What we’re primarily seeing is it’s (fentanyl) in a pill form,” Rumbaugh told the Montrose Daily Press in a later interview.
“Some of these pills may look like past prescription pills people have had. On the street, there are more counterfeit pills than legitimate. That’s one of the dangers. You really don’t know what you’re getting.”
The pills being seen on the street are manufactured in Mexico, with no oversight or dosage control, which is dangerous, Rumbaugh explained. One pill can contain a dosage several times the therapeutic level and can even be a fatal amount.
“There is no oversight or quality control with these kinds of pills. From the studies we’ve seen, some are saying 26% of these tabs that are tested can potentially contain a lethal dose,” Rumbaugh said.
Montrose Police Chief Blain Hall on Feb. 7 said the pills — known as CAR-30, M-30s, blueberries and buttons — are being regularly seized in Montrose.
“Between the CAR-30s and the heroin that we’ve seized, it is enough to addict every citizen in Montrose County,” Hall said.
“That is because heroin and fentanyl are sold by the point (one-tenth of a gram). … Four grams of, especially fentanyl, is absolutely distribution level. It’s a problem. It continues to be a problem, but I will say our drug task force is doing excellently,” he added.
“That stuff is so damned dangerous,” Dr. Thomas Canfield, Montrose County coroner, said. Canfield said he suspects three deaths last year involved fentanyl with other drugs (primarily cocaine), but is awaiting toxicology reports.
He reiterated that methamphetamine still leads the pack of illicit drugs. “That’s the most prolific drug we have in Montrose. We see several deaths from that,” Canfield said.
“We’re finding traces (of fentanyl) in heroin,” Rumbaugh said. “Essentially, it is such a powerful opiate that it is causing deaths. It’s such a small pill that packs a major punch.”
Although the task force has seen a slight tapering in heroin “we saw a stark increase in fentanyl,” Rumbaugh said.
“This is Public Enemy No. 1 for us,” Rumbaugh told the Forum. “We’ve seen a lot of fatal overdoses, not just in the city and the county, but the whole Western Slope and Colorado. There are more counterfeit pills on the street than legitimate.”
The state of Colorado has taken notice of fentanyl’s rise in use. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recorded 1,477 drug overdose deaths in 2020, primarily from opioids, and its stats indicated the state could surpass that when 2021’s figures are finalized.
Fentanyl is a driving force in overdose deaths, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which in December pledged to work with legislators for comprehensive laws and more resources for law enforcement.
“The rising threat of fentanyl in our communities is alarming and we need comprehensive, thoughtful solutions to win this fight and save lives,” Weiser said in a Dec. 16 statement.
Weiser at the time also said existing laws were made at a time when there was less understanding of fentanyl and its deadly potency.
“Dealers selling counterfeit pills with fentanyl in our communities are peddling substances that can kill. The Legislature should increase penalties for those that deliberately hand off fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs to unsuspecting users, resulting in accidental overdoses,” said Weiser.
“Four grams of fentanyl is not the same as 4 grams of cocaine or any other illegal drug. The Legislature should re-evaluate whether a felony charge is appropriate for possessing this amount of fentanyl.”
Under a 2019 law that went into effect March 1, 2020, Colorado reduced the offense of possessing 4 grams or less of Schedule I and II drugs (like meth, heroin or fentanyl) from a felony to a misdemeanor. Felony charges can be brought for that type of possession only on the fourth or subsequent offense.
Hall said he supports Weiser’s proposed changes, as they stood in December, but would like to see more.
“I would like to see us revert to any amount of possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine (being) a drug felony. I don’t think we’re going to get back there, but I’m glad the Legislature and the attorney general (appear) supportive of making possession of fentanyl a major crime, because it needs to be,” he said. “It’s really ruining lives.”
A state-level prosecution doesn’t tend to bring much jail time for offenders, Hall said at the Jan. 26 Forum. But federal-level charges can put people away for a decade or more, he said.
Since 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration has had a presence in Montrose and the DEA moved its post of duty to here from Durango because of growing need. The local drug task force is part of the DEA’s team and vice-versa, often collaborating on investigations.
Through September 2021, there were 26 federal indictments and 21 of those involved an international organization such as the Sinaloa cartel.
Most recently, six were indicted on offenses relating to trafficking methamphetamine. (See related information.)
Rumbaugh said these kinds of bigger busts are possible because of the local/federal partnership.
They are also resource heavy, Hall said.
“This stuff (drug investigation) is not cheap, but we can’t give up the fight because we will give our community up to these drug dealers,” he said.
“ … These are the individuals who send their people out, and they’re causing the thefts and assaults and everything else that has to do with the drug trade.”
On Feb. 7, Hall also remarked on the human toll of fentanyl and other highly addictive drugs.
“The sad side of it is, fentanyl is highly, highly addictive and it doesn’t take hardly any of it to make someone into a full-bore addict,” he said.
“It’s a real serious problem.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.