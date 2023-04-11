230411-state-growth caps

People stroll the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 14, 2021. Boulder is one of several Colorado cities that has a growth cap. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

A bill working its way through the Colorado Legislature would eliminate growth rate caps in cities like Boulder, Lakewood and Golden.

House Bill 23-1255 is part of a legislative effort to address the state’s housing shortage and encourage growth. It was introduced alongside a sweeping land use bill that would eliminate local zoning restrictions on development of “middle housing,” such as townhomes, multiplexes and accessory dwelling units.



