The Cedaredge man who slashed an acquaintance could spend up to five years in prison, under the terms of his Monday plea agreement.
Kenneth Gallob, 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a weapon, as a crime of violence. He pleaded guilty in a second case to aggravated motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor theft and had probation in a 2018 revoked.
The assault case calls for as many as five years in prison, with other conditions open to the court when Gallob is sentenced Jan. 27. The motor vehicle theft case could bring up to one year in prison, to run concurrent with the other case, and the probation revocation is capped at six months in jail, also to be served concurrently. Gallob is to receive credit for time spent in custody prior to the resolution of his cases.
Gallob in August borrowed another Cedaredge man’s vehicle. When he returned it, several hours late, he attacked its owner, gashing the man’s leg and inflicting another cut near the ribs, according to an arrest affidavit.
A neighbor used his cane to get Gallob away from the victim, then helped the injured man inside, where police later found him, along with a 14-inch blade secured by the witness.
Gallob was arrested later on a traffic stop near Eckert.
