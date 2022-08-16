A Montrose woman faces up to seven years in prison for crashing into another vehicle last year as she drove away intoxicated from a party. The collision killed Graciela Suarez-de Vargas, the passenger in the other vehicle.
According to Montrose Combined Court records, Jennifer Sabartinelli pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-driving under the influence, a class-3 felony, and to the traffic infraction of careless driving causing injury.
Her plea agreement calls for up to seven years in prison for the first offense and up to a year in county jail, concurrent, for the second. All other charges filed in the case are to be dismissed. Sentencing has been set for Aug. 22.
On Aug. 13, 2021, an intoxicated Sabartinelli left a home after arguing with people there and drove down 64.50 Road, where she struck the de Vargas vehicle from behind.
The collision knocked Suarez-de Vargas, 62, through the windshield. She died a short time later at the hospital.
Her husband, Jesus Vargas, was injured in the crash, which according to reports he tried to avoid by pulling to the side of the road when he saw Sabartinelli’s vehicle approaching rapidly from behind.
