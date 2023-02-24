A man faces a life sentence in the murder of Ana Rascon, who was found dead with head injuries inside a home in the Arrowhead subdivision almost two years ago.
Jorge Solis has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, Gunnison Combined Court records show. He is to be sentenced March 3.
A caretaker visiting property on Rim Road March 6, 2021, discovered the body of Rascon, 22, of Rifle, and evidence that a fire had been set. Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office investigators in an affidavit said Rascon sustained multiple head injuries and that they located a “battle axe or ice-climbing axe” on the kitchen floor with blood on the handle.
Investigators also located personal items, including keys that matched a vehicle found stuck and abandoned on Alpine Road 2 miles away.
A witness reported seeing two people walking toward the Rim Road home from the direction of the car and, later, the male party walking away from the area alone.
Another witness also reported giving the man a ride to the highway and that he said he was headed back to Grand Junction. She later identified Solis from a photo lineup, although the other witness was not able to do so, the arrest affidavit says.
Investigators ultimately located Solis and arrested him March 17, 2021.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
