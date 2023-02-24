A man faces a life sentence in the murder of Ana Rascon, who was found dead with head injuries inside a home in the Arrowhead subdivision almost two years ago.

Jorge Solis has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, Gunnison Combined Court records show. He is to be sentenced March 3.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

