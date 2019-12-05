A Montrose man is to spend 17 years in prison over an armed standoff last year at a local hotel, during which he aimed a gun at Officer Taylor Deines, who then shot him in self-defense.
Gilbert Garcia, now 35, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, admitting that he intentionally tried to cause serious bodily injury to a peace officer engaged in official duties. He also pleaded guilty to felony menacing and to being a special offender - drug possession.
His plea agreement calls for 17 years in the Department of Corrections. Conviction at trial could have brought up to 32 years for assault; up to three for felony menacing (six years, if aggravated circumstances were found), and up to 32 if a jury found he was a special offender.
“I understand the whole situation,” Garcia said, when District Judge Keri Yoder asked whether he’d had sufficient time to consider the offer and its ramifications.
His public defender Kori Zapletal explained that the parties had been in plea discussions for about a year.
Garcia was arrested in September 2018.
He went into the Holiday Inn Express on South Townsend Avenue and demanded a room, but, police said, when he was told none was available, Garcia locked himself inside a conference room and pointed a weapon at the clerk who unlocked it.
Multiple agencies responded to 911 calls. Hotel guests were evacuated to the parking lot as Special Weapons and Tactics teams set up a perimeter and began negotiating with Garcia, who reportedly made suicidal statements.
When SWAT entered the hotel, Deines took position to the west of the conference room as then-Montrose Police Cmdr. Gene Lillard (now Montrose County sheriff), called out commands for Garcia to exit the room, which he did not do.
Garcia aimed his weapon at Deines, police said, and Deines fired his weapon, striking Garcia’s hand.
An incident team review found Deines had acted in self-defense.
Garcia earlier this year argued through his attorneys that statements he made at the time should be suppressed because he did not voluntarily waive his rights and that warrants that led investigators to other information were faulty.
A suppression hearing had been slated for Wednesday morning; instead, Garcia offered his guilty pleas that afternoon.
The parties were prepared to go to immediate sentencing.
“Mr. Garcia is certainly anxious to begin his DOC sentence,” Zapletal said — the sooner he is sentenced, the sooner good-time credit can be earned to shorten his actual time behind bars.
Yoder said both she and the Department of Corrections preferred a pre-sentence investigation report, particularly given Garcia’s criminal history.
Sentencing was set for Feb. 10, 2020.
“The Montrose Police Department is satisfied with the plea agreement. We think it is overall a fair and just plea agreement,” MPD Cmdr. Tim Cox said later Wednesday.
No officer likes to use potentially deadly force, which affects them, especially if cases drag on, Cox also said.
“Being able to come to a resolution and put these cases behind officers is very important,” he said.
“ … We’re very thankful to the District Attorney’s Office for their work in this investigation and for the critical incident investigation team. We believe our officers did an excellent job in this case.”
