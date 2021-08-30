Montrose County School District’s former IT head is to pay back $280,000 under a plea agreement he entered Monday, Aug. 30.
Robert “Steve” McEwin pleaded guilty to theft of $20,000 - $100,000 as a class-4 felony. An additional charge of falsifying an academic credential was dismissed. The plea agreement calls for 60 days in jail, less two days of pre-sentence confinement.
Formal sentencing is Nov. 29.
McEwin was arrested last December after the school district determined he had siphoned off district money through false expenditures and misuse of credit cards.
The district also determined McEwin did not have the doctorate degree he had claimed, which had caused him to receive more pay. The charge resulting from this allegation was dropped.
McEwin was placed on leave last October. When other district employees who were assuming his duties found suspicious expenditures made with district credit cards, they contacted police.
An investigation determined McEwin spent thousands in district funds on iTunes gift cards; plane tickets; home improvement materials and personal expenses.
The school district supports the plea agreement, Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said, thanking the Montrose Police Department and District Attorney's Office for investigating and holding McEwin accountable.
"Mr. McEwin stole money that was intended for the sole purpose of supporting and educating children. His criminal actions resulted in vital resources being directed away from supporting children," Stephenson said in a statement provided after a request for comment.
"Our hope is that, after his sentencing hearing, he uses the 60 days in jail to reflect on the choices he made."
McEwin, she said, went to great lengths to fabricate receipts that passed as legitimate. "Since this discovery, MCSD has examined all financial practices and protocols and has made changes that will increase accountability and ensure the legitimacy and transparency of all transactions," Stephenson said.
