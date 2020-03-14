A Delta jury on Friday rejected Heather Jones’ assertion she had acted out of reasonable fear of an intruder when she instead shot her friend Ryan Redifer in 2018.
After about six hours of deliberation, jurors returned a guilty verdict on the charge of second-degree murder.
A sentencing date was not immediately available Friday night.
Jurors had the option of convicting on the lesser-charged offense, criminally negligent homicide.
Jones knew what she was doing when she chose to fire her 9 mm, prosecutors said during closing arguments Friday, dismissing Jones’ testimony that she was afraid of people who were linked to an associate of hers and that she thought someone was breaking into Redifer’s Paonia home the night of Jan. 12, 2018.
Jones’ shot hit Redifer in the abdomen. Redifer succumbed to his injuries after months in care, on Sept. 1, 2018.
Jones knowingly caused Redifer’s death and had testified to “those exact facts,” Deputy District Attorney Jessica Waggoner said Friday.
“She knew that was a human being she was pointing a gun at. She ‘wanted to eliminate the threat,’” Waggoner said.
But Jones was fearful of other people and heard what she reasonably believed to be the sounds of someone breaking in, defense attorney Brandon Luna said — and, had she shot anyone other than Redifer, the homeowner, no case would have been brought, Luna further asserted.
He said the facts would have been the same regardless of who was shot: His client was afraid of people who had threatened a friend of hers, Lynette Taylor, and she suspected the same people had damaged her property and tried to break into her Delta County home.
Jones said that after Taylor was arrested Jan. 11, 2018, she received several phone calls from a “Carl,” who referred to Taylor, which alarmed her. Jones stayed with a different friend that night.
She and Redifer checked out Jones’ Delta County home the next day, where they saw a torn up yard, muddy footprints and a damaged deadbolt lock.
Jones associated the damage with people she thought were targeting Taylor, whose car was parked on her property.
Jones took refuge with Redifer on Jan. 12, but later, while he was out, heard someone knocking and pounding on the doors of his home, which Jones had locked.
That person did not call out to her or use the “password” Jones and Redifer had developed, Luna said. Jones fired her gun after she heard footsteps in the house and saw the flashlight from a phone sweeping the darkened room, coming toward where she had lodged herself under a coffee table, he said. She shot because she was in reasonable fear of bodily harm from an intruder, Luna said, asking for an acquittal.
“Nobody is saying Mr. Redifer did anything wrong. This is more of a case for us to look at what Ms. Jones perceived,” Luna said.
Waggoner disputed assertions that Redifer hadn’t called out to Jones when he returned home and found his Poplar Avenue residence locked up, contrary to his habit.
She also disputed suggestions made during testimony that Redifer might have come in through a bedroom window when he found his house locked.
Redifer had been interviewed prior to his death and, according to a police affidavit, said he had called out to Jones, asking why the doors were locked. Redifer also reportedly went to his vehicle to get his spare keys; the defense during trial produced photos showing a set of keys on the coffee table.
Inside, in the dark, Jones lay on the floor, holding her gun, which she fired, not knowing who was holding the flashlight she saw, Waggoner said.
“She decided to shoot … knowing there was a human being. With what weapon? The flashlight from their phone,” Waggoner said, telling the jury that by law, Jones needed more than a mere claim of fear — and that her actions prior to the shooting did not demonstrate fear sufficient to justify the shooting as self-defense.
According to Waggoner’s argument: Jones had been dealing with Taylor off and on since 2017 and, far from being afraid, was curious to meet Taylor’s reported boyfriend. She even let the man, identified as “Sam,” leave a motorcycle trailer on her property, and maintained her friendship with Taylor.
Jones produced no evidence of an actual threat following Taylor’s Jan. 11, 2018 arrest, and no evidence of how purported threats to Taylor extended to her, Waggoner also said, although Luna during his closing statements said Jones had taken photos of “Sam’s” trailer and shared them with authorities in LaPlata County.
Waggoner also dismissed voicemails Jones began receiving the day of Taylor’s arrest from “Carl,” who was identified in court as a “Carl Matthews.” The caller only addressed Jones by name because her voicemail greeting contained her name, and he had made no threats, Waggoner said. Instead, “Carl” apologized for bothering her and asked if she could get a message to Taylor concerning “work.”
Waggoner added: Jones’ response to her purported fear was to call authorities in LaPlata County; she did not make a report in Delta County. Once she went to stay with Redifer, Jones made no mention of any fear to mutual friends who visited Jan. 12, 2018.
“The threat she’s describing comes and goes when she feels like it,” Waggoner said, adding that the damage at Jones’ property could have been random and not at all connected to Taylor, “Carl,” “Sam,” or a third associate of Taylor’s, “Gypsy.”
Waggoner also pointed to the 911 recording from Jan. 12, 2018, on which Jones appears calm and articulate, although Luna would later suggest that had to do with her military training.
Redifer can be heard on the call asking Jones what was wrong with her, but she did not tell him why she shot him, Waggoner said, and Jones would later also decline to tell the dispatcher.
Jones’ entire testimony implied “it was Ryan who should have changed his behavior,” Waggoner said.
Further, the scenario Jones described had about one minute and 10 seconds to play out, based on the time of a call Redifer placed to her phone, and the time Jones called 911, the DDA said.
Waggoner said that in that timeframe, based on what Jones had said, Redifer would have knocked on the back door, walked around to the front door, knocked, then accessed a bedroom window, got through it without disturbing the camping gear in front of it, emerged from the bedroom and approached Jones’ position in the living room before being shot.
After the shot was fired, Jones walked around the coffee table, picked up her phone, powered it on, and called 911.
But Luna said Jones’ fears began months before the shooting and it had not been unreasonable for her to continue a friendship with Taylor, upon whom she had seen evidence of abuse.
It was reasonable for Jones to infer “Carl” might mean her harm, Luna also said: “People who are dangerous never tell you they are dangerous over the phone.”
Jones’ conclusion that the damage to her property was linked to Taylor, and that Jones had become a target also, was reasonable, he said.
“The fear is no longer a speculative thing. … Something happened to her. It’s now been made personal,” Luna said.
Just 24 hours later, Jones was confronted with the sounds of someone coming inside Redifer’s home, someone who, Luna said, did not announce himself, use the door, or switch on the lights.
“It’s a reasonable conclusion that this person outside is anyone other than Ryan Redifer,” Luna said.
“At the last moment before she would be discovered by someone she perceived was an intruder … that’s when he gets shot.”
Waggoner held up a picture of an injured Redifer.
“This is what Heather Jones brought to Paonia. No Carl. No Gypsy. No Sam. Her fears were not reasonable,” the DDA said.
Waggoner reiterated Redifer had come through the front door and even if he had not, there was not sufficient threat to justify shooting him.
“It doesn’t matter if he came through the chimney. There was no reasonable threat to put him in that situation in the first place,” Waggoner said.
