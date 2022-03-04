Proper wildlife management depends on accurate data, but gathering that is tricky when it comes to big cats, which by their nature are elusive.
Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now in its second year of studying mountain lion density across the Western Slope and this year, is working to collar 25 adult lions in the Gunnison Basin.
Through tracking, treeing, trapping and tranquilizing, CPW biologists and field researchers are capturing the cats long enough to fit them with radio collars. Wildlife workers also are using remote cameras. The information gathered through those methods is used to obtain a mark-recapture density estimate.
“Mountain lions and most predator species are difficult to get estimates on,” said CPW Southwest Region Senior Terrestrial Biologist Jamin Grigg during Monday’s Sportspersons’ Caucus, which was held virtually. “These are somewhat rare species. They’re secretive. We can’t just go out and survey them with a helicopter the way we do with a lot of our ungulate (deer/elk and similar animals) populations.”
After snowfall, CPW field workers are on the lookout for fresh tracks within the study region. They also welcome and encourage tips from members of the public who spot fresh tracks or other signs of mountain lions. The researchers can then put the dogs on the trail of the lion and tree the cat.
“If we find fresh tracks, we’ll be running that cat. Once the animal is up in a tree, we’re able to use a tranquilizer dart. When the animal is falling asleep, we’re able to climb the tree,” Grigg said.
Field crews secure and lower the lion to the ground, fit it with a collar, reverse the tranquilizer with a reversal agent and let the animal go on its way.
Another method is to bait with road-killed deer and place a game camera. Once a cougar appears on camera, a monitored trap is set. Similar to the treeing method, the cat is tranquilized and collared, ear-tagged and released. Researchers also collect blood samples and take note of the animal’s age and sex.
The search for lions may include urban/residential areas as well as more remote locations, Grigg said in response to a question from Patt Dorsey.
“We’re trying to get a representative sample across the DAU (data analysis unit)which includes urban areas as well,” he said. A DAU is a geographic area representing the year-round range of a species.
He reissued a call for people to contact CPW if they find a fresh lion kill or other activity pointing to the predator on their property. The agency can place a game camera in hopes of finding a lion to trap and collar for the study.
Lion sightings in the Gunnison Basin can be reported to the Gunnison field office at 970-641-7060.
Once 25 adult mountain lions have been collared, CPW creates a grid of about 100 remote cameras across the landscape in mountain lion habitat. These are fitted with devices that emit a sound mimicking a prey animal, such as a rabbit or deer, in order to lure a cat in for a close-up.
Over a period, the number of mountain lions captured on camera and the number that are collared gives a “fairly precise” population estimate, Grigg said.
When this is repeated across study areas, it provides a fairly good overall population estimate, which helps with management.
This is the second year of the Western Slope mountain lion study. A 2021 study was conducted in CPW’s Northwest Region. Subsequent years of the decade-long project will alternate locations between the Northwest and Southwest regions.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.