Human bones found in the Soap Creek area might belong to a person who died long ago, but for now, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office is treating the find as a homicide investigation, in keeping with standard procedures.
Hunters in the area discovered part of a skull on Sept. 11. A deputy responded and the remains were then turned over to the Gunnison County coroner.
On Sept. 23, deputies and the coroner returned to the area where the skull had been reported as found, searched the forested terrain and located some more skull bones. These are thought to have belonged to the same person, Sheriff John Gallowich said Tuesday, Oct. 5, the day his agency announced the discovery.
“There’s indications that it is quite old,” Gallowich said.
The GCSO is working with the U.S. Forest Service, which reportedly is lining up experts to examine the bones. An approximate age will help narrow the timeframe in which the individual died and what the GCSO does next hinges on that finding.
“They have experts they turn to to identify the time period. This is in the very beginning of our investigation. If it turns out it is very, very old then our investigation will probably end,” Gallowich said.
“If the death was caused by another human, the chance of anybody being alive and involved in that is nonexistent. It’s anybody’s guess as to how old this is.”
For now, the GCSO is proceeding as though it has an active homicide investigation. Investigators are looking at open missing persons cases in Gunnison County as part of standard procedures, however, Gallowich said there are no known missing persons cases that appear to match the circumstances of the Soap Creek skull.
“We’ll continue to investigate it and see where it takes us,” he said. “The timing and the age of that is extremely important for us.”
The case remains open, pending reports from the U.S. Forest Service.
