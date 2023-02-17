A Gunnison man stands indicted on allegations he filed multiple fraudulent documents seeking, collectively, millions of dollars from officials involved with his criminal cases and his child custody case.

A statewide grand jury indicted Brett Andrew "Drew" Nelson last April and he was taken into custody Feb. 11 in Pueblo County, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday. The announcement stresses Nelson is presumed innocent.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?