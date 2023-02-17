A Gunnison man stands indicted on allegations he filed multiple fraudulent documents seeking, collectively, millions of dollars from officials involved with his criminal cases and his child custody case.
A statewide grand jury indicted Brett Andrew "Drew" Nelson last April and he was taken into custody Feb. 11 in Pueblo County, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday. The announcement stresses Nelson is presumed innocent.
The people Nelson allegedly targeted in his filings include judges and prosecutors in the 7th Judicial District, as well as people in other jurisdictions, plus peace officers, the mother of Nelson's child and her attorney.
Nelson used “sovereign citizen-like tactics” in filing the documents, including powers of attorney, quitclaim deeds and liens, the AG's announcement said.
Nelson is charged in the indictment with 24 crimes, entailing extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, retaliating against a judge, attempting to influence a public servant, stalking, offering a false instrument for recording, conspiracy to offer a false instrument for recording, and forgery of checks or commercial instruments.
Nelson was to be transferred to jail in Gunnison County, on a $300,000 cash-only bond. A special prosecutor from Mesa County will take on the prosecution with assistance from the state AG’s Office, because Nelson is accused of offenses against officials in the 7th Judicial District.
The lengthy indictment accuses Nelson of filing false powers of attorney documents on behalf of 7th Judicial District Judges Keri Yoder, Ashley Burgemeister, Donald “Cory” Jackson, and the attorney who represented the mother of his child in a domestic relations case, Lori Talbot.
Nelson also is accused of filing false arbitration documents claiming hundreds of thousands of dollars against each, and false notices of liens.
As well, he is accused of filing instruments such as powers of attorney on behalf of other people, including Alamosa County Judge Daniel Walzl; documents such as fraudulent liens or quitclaim deeds against law enforcement officers in Alamosa County, Gunnison County, prosecutors in Saguache County, a state trooper, and other individuals involved in criminal and traffic cases against him.
The filings, as rendered in the indictment, appeared to be aimed at collecting large sums of money or the named individual’s property.
Yoder and Walzl reported feeling threatened by Nelson’s conduct, which in Yoder’s case, reportedly included a call to her home demanding payment and in Walzl’s, emails to his private address that prompted him to warn his family to call 911 if they spotted Nelson.
Walzl also reported he believes Nelson filed the power of attorney document involving him in a bid to create a conflict that would cause Walzl to recuse himself from Nelson’s cases.
Yoder and Jackson further felt Nelson was trying to influence their decisions in his cases, the indictment says.
The evidence weighed by the grand jury included a 2018 “lawful claim of title, will, execution of will and declaration of status and appointment with standing orders for the trustees” Nelson filed with the clerk and recorder’s office in Alamosa County.
This filing declared sheriffs, courts and the state could not take any action against his estate without his permission — and states that any “trustee” who doesn’t follow the “will” could be prosecuted for common law theft “punishable by DEATH.”
In 2019, Nelson filed an amended document, adding as trustees “all police departments,” but removing the warning of death, according to the indictment.
Nelson also allegedly used this “lawful claim” document to obtain fraudulent arbitration awards naming the Montrose, Gunnison and San Miguel County judges. Nelson allegedly paid “Sitcomm Arbitration Association” for the awards documents against Yoder, Burgemeister, Jackson and Talbot for breach of contract and default judgments related to the “lawful claim” documents.
None of the named individuals had entered into contracts with Nelson, “let alone any agreements that included an arbitration clause,” the indictment states.
Yoder presided over Nelson’s child custody case in 2017. According to the indictment, Nelson filed numerous pleadings “using language consistent with the sovereign citizen movement."
Per the indictment: “Yoder reported that Nelson did not recognize the authority of the court and failed to follow court orders. For example … Nelson showed up and tried to call ‘his own court into session.’”
He also filed a document titled as an “order” to dismiss the case and nullify all orders and judgments, the indictment alleges. This same order demanded the return of his child, stating that if this was not done, the child’s mother would be charged with “criminal kidnapping.”
Nelson allegedly “signed the order on behalf of Yoder, citing the special power of attorney document as his authority to do so.”
When Yoder filed a legitimate order stating the case would proceed, Nelson filed a “notice of liability,” claiming that if Yoder didn’t grant him custody and award him $202,000, he would file a lien against her personal property.
Burgemeister presided over “multiple cases” in which Nelson was a defendant, including a dog-bite case. “Burgemeister reported that during the cases … Nelson used sovereign-like tactics to create delays,” the indictment recounts.
In 2019, Nelson allegedly filed a fictitious durable power of attorney on Burgemeister’s behalf, naming himself as the principal. He is also accused of publishing a notice of lien and intent to levy her property.
Jackson presided over roughly 10 cases involving Nelson. He issued orders barring Nelson from filing erroneous pleadings and issued judgments associated with sanctions. Jackson handled parenting time orders in Nelson’s custody case after Yoder recused herself. He also presided over a theft case in which Nelson was the defendant.
According to the indictment, Nelson’s filings claimed Jackson had no jurisdiction to issue orders; this, Jackson took as a ploy to delay the case and to be “antagonistic.”
The indictment accuses Nelson of then filing a fraudulent power of attorney document regarding Jackson, which named himself as the principal.
Nelson in 2020 published a notice of lien and intent to levy on Jackson’s goods. A copy of the notice was found in Nelson’s home when a search warrant was served there Sept. 25, 2020.
Nelson is accused of also filing a lien notice on Talbot and a fraudulent power of attorney. In a 2020 voicemail cited in the indictment, he allegedly demanded payment for a fictitious arbitration award. Talbot “was very alarmed” and told the grand jury she believed he was trying to influence her decisions as an attorney.
“Those who file fraudulent documents and engage in retaliatory behavior to attempt to intimidate or influence judges, law enforcement officials, and victims are as threat to the rule of law and public safety,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said, in announcing the Nelson indictment.
“No one is above the law and we will hold those accountable who try to use the legal system to target and threaten public officials in Colorado.”
A hearing date for Nelson in Mesa County was not immediately available. Mesa County jail records did not indicate whether Nelson had been transferred there yet.