Gunnison mountain lion study heads into second year

A tranquilized male mountain lion is fitted with a GPS collar and ear tag as part of CPW's Western Slope mountain lion study on Feb. 25 south of Gunnison. (Philip Gurule/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff from the agency’s Gunnison office are continuing a study that involves collaring and tracking mountain lions on the Western Slope to gain a better understanding of the population, according to a CPW press release. 

CPW officials began the Western Slope Mountain Lion Density study in 2021 in Middle Park and expanded the study to Gunnison in 2022.



