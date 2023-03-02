Gunnison mountain lion study heads into second year

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff from the agency’s Gunnison office are continuing a study that involves collaring and tracking mountain lions on the Western Slope to gain a better understanding of the population, according to a CPW press release.
CPW officials began the Western Slope Mountain Lion Density study in 2021 in Middle Park and expanded the study to Gunnison in 2022.
The study, which involves placing numbered ear tags and GPS collars on adult mountain lions, is intended to help CPW officials make more informed herd management decisions. Staff have already collared 35 mountain lions in the Gunnison area and will continue efforts to collar more animals.
“GPS collar data collected from these mountain lions is showing some interesting movement patterns,” said CPW wildlife biologist Kevin Blecha in the press release.
“While higher concentrations of mountain lion activity are being found in river and creek drainage bottoms and forested segments near big-game wintering areas, mountain lions are also successfully hunting in shorter vegetation types such as sagebrush.”
He said the hunting ranges of lions can overlap and have a 10-15 mile diameter, and CPW’s Gunnison Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond said residents should remember this can include local communities.
“Mountain lions are hunting in backyards for game more than most residents realize,” he said. “If a person finds a deer or elk in their backyard that has mysteriously died, please call your local CPW office, especially if it appears covered up by snow, leaves or grass. Those are all indications of a lion kill that it has cached.”
Residents can help CPW by reporting mountain lion sightings and tracks in the Gunnison area, as Blecha said a goal of the project is to estimate the mountain lion population in the Gunnison Basin.
The project also helped officials find two local lions that died of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which is more largely associated with bird species but has spilled over into the mountain lion population.
Blecha said it’s likely that more uncollared mountain lions have died from the disease, and CPW staff urge the public to avoid feeding waterfowl.
The release also said CPW has received reports of unaccompanied mountain lion kittens, which are handled on a case-by-case basis and often the result of a mother lion leaving her litter behind to hunt.
However, the public should avoid interacting with these animals, according to CPW. It is illegal in Colorado to knowingly feed wildlife, and Blecha said human intervention could have long-term consequences for the lion families.
