Gunnison Tunnel is shut off for South Canal repairs; water from Ridgway Reservoir released to compensate

Steve Pope could tell something wasn’t right when, on Sunday, he noticed water bubbling up at a site on the South Canal.
Pope, the manager for the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, promptly called in engineers. They determined a pipe beneath the canal had leakage around it and that they needed to re-excavate the pipe, reseal it and repack it.
The repair work, estimated to take the rest of the week, required shutting off water from the Gunnison Tunnel, which feeds water into the South Canal.
“In order to do that (repair), you have to get all the water out of the system. We were shutting the tunnel down and making releases from Ridgway Reservoir to compensate as best we could,” Pope said.
This time of the year, about 1,000 cubic feet per second are released from the South Canal. Currently, managers are releasing 800 cfs from Ridgway Reservoir, which is one of the association’s storage pots for its shareholders/irrigators throughout the valley.
The canal issue does not greatly affect the Bureau of Reclamation’s Aspinall Unit, which includes the Gunnison Tunnel, dams and reservoirs — there is just a reduction in release for a brief time before the tunnel can resume diversions, hydrologists said.
The effects are being felt more at Ridgway, since the association is using its storage there to offset the tunnel shutdown. BuRec reported Ridgway Reservoir has dropped about 3 feet since Monday.
Although Colorado remains in the grips of drought, Pope said it looks like Ridgway is expected to fill this year and that the association should have enough water to cover the additional releases.
Once the tunnel is back online, the UVWUA will begin decreasing its releases from Ridgway as the South Canal recharges.
“We’re just trying to balance it out. We increased the flows from Ridgway when we had to shut the tunnel off,” Pope reiterated.
It will take a bit of time for the South Canal to refill, he also said.
The issue was confined to leaking.
“It wasn’t a failure, or anything like that,” Pope said. “We caught it very quickly. We were very fortunate.”
Pope said the UVWUA notified all major operators and the association’s ditch riders are also informing users. “In the water world, news travels fast,” he said.
The Gunnison Tunnel diverts Gunnison River water to the Uncompahgre Valley and feeds into the South Canal. The South Canal reaches the Uncompahgre River and feeds laterals, as well as supplies smaller-scale hydropower plants.
Delta-Montrose Electric Association representatives said that hydro units on South Canal Drops 1, 3, 4, and 5 are not operating at this time because no water is flowing.
The Gunnison Tunnel diversions are critical not only for agricultural uses, but also water sports recreation and fishing on the Uncompahgre in the heart of Montrose.
When the Gunnison Tunnel first was shut off, the drop in the Uncompahgre’s levels here caught the immediate attention of anglers and others.
“We were obviously concerned to begin with, because the flows went basically to nothing,” Nolan Egbert, owner of Montrose Anglers, said.
He contacted staff members who were preparing Montrose Anglers’ new location at the Colorado Outdoors development in northern Montrose and they also reported the river was low.
Montrose Anglers began making calls to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which manages catch-and-release fishing on the Uncompahgre in Montrose, as well as anglers, asking them not to fish the river.
Egbert said CPW ultimately advised that there was enough flow to keep the fish alive. Subsequently, UVWUA began releases from Ridgway Reservoir.
“Our flows are back up to decent levels and those fish will be fine,” Egbert said.
“I had all kinds of people calling the shop and asking ‘What’s wrong with our river? It has no water in it.’ … But even at the worst level, there were enough deep holes to keep (fish) alive. We would have been in trouble if it was the middle of August — or June or July. But the temperature was lower and it was for such a short period of time, we were fortunate. It looks like everyone was working together in the best interests of farmers and the ecosystem as a whole.”
The flows coming out of Ridgway are for now “crazy high,” he added, although those releases are temporary until the canal is restored.
“We’re encouraging everyone from a conservation standpoint (to) just give these fish a break until we see what happens. Everyone responded quickly. We’re really thankful for that,” Nolan said.
CPW did not issue a voluntary fishing closure for the river, because the flows coming through town were still cold and good water.
Although the fish probably had to work to find deeper pools, once they were there, they were probably OK, CPW spokesman John Livingston said. Because the water was cold enough and outside temperatures were not particularly hot, the agency saw no need to issue a closure, even though it encourages and is grateful for responsible fishing.
The drought and low reservoir levels statewide remain top worries, even as the water user’s association expects an average year for water.
Blue Mesa Reservoir stood at 243,000 acre feet on Tuesday, April 26, or about 29% full, according to BuRec data. Ridgway was listed at 83% full as of April 23, a few days before releases began to compensate for the South Canal.
The spring runoff forecast for Blue Mesa projects the reservoir will fall into the “moderately dry” hydrologic category.
“Our main concern is that there’s not much water in Blue Mesa Reservoir. That’s everyone’s concern,” Pope said.
