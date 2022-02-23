A Gunnison woman allegedly scammed the medical clinic where she was employed of $859,000 dollars, manipulated the books to cover her tracks and filed bogus tax returns for three years, according to an indictment handed down Feb. 10 by a statewide grand jury.
Barbara H. Rider, 52, allegedly admitted to some of the charged conduct. She is free on bail and was set to appear in Denver District court Thursday, Feb. 24. Her indictment was announced Wednesday, Feb. 23, by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
Rider was charged in the indictment with 10 counts of felony theft in a series and with four counts of filing a false tax return.
Rider, who is also known as Barbara H. Rogers, worked for Gunnison Valley Family Physicians until Dec. 2, 2019, shortly after an audit by the clinic’s accountant uncovered irregularities.
She had been employed there 20 years and as the office manager for about 16 of them. In that capacity, she managed payroll, accounts, financial records, completed electronic transfers and reconciled bank statements.
In 2019, one of the clinic’s partners, Dr. Lauretta Garren, and her husband noticed suspicious payments on the practice’s account that did not appear to be associated with Gunnison Valley Family Physicians. Their bank informed them these were tied to two credit cards were in Rider’s name, while another two were in the name of another person, who has not been indicted.
The Garrens then contacted CPA Thomas Stoeber, the GVFP’s accountant, and requested an audit of the bank records.
According to the allegations in the indictment, Stoeber determined Rider had accessed and withdrawn business funds between 2005 and November 2019. She allegedly used the clinic’s bank account to make payments on the four credit cards; wrote checks to herself on the business account and used its credit card for personal expenses.
The credit card payments were “bundled” the QuickBooks software program and posted to clinic vendors to make them appear business-related, the indictment also says.
“Rider was the only employee at GVFP how had access to QuickBooks … used at GVFP to access and process financial withdrawals and transactions. Rider kept the only password … in a private notebook,” the document alleges.
She also was a signatory on the clinic’s bank account and had been given a copy of the business credit card in her name for business use.
On Dec. 2, 2019, Rider admitted to having the four unauthorized credit cards and to using the business checking account to pay for her personal credit cards, the indictment further alleges: “Rider stated that she acted alone.”
Garren then made a complaint to the state attorney general’s office, whose Special Prosecution Unit investigated with the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Criminal Tax Enforcement Section.
In all, Rider is accused of taking $839,669 in business funds from GVFP to cover her own expenses and masking the conduct.
Additionally, she sought and obtained a $20,000 personal loan from Garren in 2018. Rider later arrived with a purported personal check for the full amount and said she would deposit it into GVDP’s account, which prompted Garren to hand Rider the promissory note marked as “paid in full,” the indictment alleges.
But no deposit was made: instead, Rider is said to have used the company’s QuickBooks account to create a fake check to “Medicare Reimbursement.” According to the indictment, she did so “in order to balance the bank statement and disguise the missing loan repayment.”
When Rider filed her taxes for 2015 – 2018, she signed the document certifying that all material information contained in the returns was true and correct.
State residents must file returns on Colorado taxable income that is based on their amount of federal taxable income and they are required to report all income.
Rider did not report the money she was allegedly funneling from the clinic on her income tax returns, the state alleges.
Per the indictment, a review of those filings revealed Rider had received tax refunds based on the income that she had reported, when in fact she owed taxes.
The refunds issued were for a few hundred dollars each year. According to the figures in the indictment, Rider owes more than $25,812 in unpaid penalties and interest.
“Small businesses have long been the bedrock of Colorado’s economy and local communities. Losses from business theft have a profound and negative impact on not only the owners and employees of small businesses, but also on the people they serve,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said, in announcing the indictment Wednesday.
“We’re committed to holding accountable those who engage in business theft and harm the community.”