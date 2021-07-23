Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is visiting the Western Slope this weekend to discuss wildfires, outdoor recreation and the contested relocation of the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Grand Junction.
Haaland represented New Mexico in Congress from 2019-21 and is the first Native American person to serve on the presidential cabinet.
The Trump administration abruptly moved the BLM’s headquarters to Grand Junction from DC in 2019. Some nonprofits and former senior BLM employees critiqued the move, alleging that it was an attempt to gut the agency and reduce its influence in Washington.
Since the Interior Department announced that the move was under review in February 2021, Colorado politicians from both sides of the aisle have been pushing Biden and his cabinet to keep the BLM headquarters on the Western Slope.
“For our federal agencies, particularly the BLM, my view is that it's a huge benefit to the American people if their government can be closer to them,” Senator Michael Bennet said at a press conference held at the Grand Junction Air Center on July 23.
Over 99% of the land that falls under the BLM’s jurisdiction is in the western half of the United States.
Of the 327 employees that were forced to relocate from Washington DC, just 41 made the move to Grand Junction. The rest of the employees either retired or found other employment, leaving the agency seriously understaffed.
But at the event, Governor Jared Polis said that the bureau will have an easier time hiring new employees once they know about the future of the headquarters.
“I think a lot of people are hesitant to apply for jobs because they don't want to have to move to DC or somewhere else a year or two later,” Polis said. “So, as long as they have the certainty, they're going to be able to be here.”
Haaland criticized the move while she was serving in Congress. At a press conference in December 2019, she said that it was “just a way to destroy the agency and make it easier for this administration to sell off our public lands to the highest bidder.”
On Friday, she acknowledged the pain and trauma that uprooting the agency inflicted on its employees, and said that her top priority was “to avoid doing any more harm to the BLM's dedicated employees.”
Haaland said that Grand Junction will still be a significant place to the BLM, but a decision has not yet been made.
The group also discussed fire prevention and mitigation, which President Biden has been recognizing as a matter of national concern.
Biden held a virtual conference with western governors at the end of June. As part of the federal government’s strategy, Biden has said that he will raise the minimum wage for federal firefighters to $15 per hour.
Forest firefighters, who are only classified as seasonal employees, are underpaid compared to full-time municipal firefighters. Colorado Public Radio reported earlier this month that wages and morale are low as fire season is underway and departments are understaffed.
Rep. Joe Neguse represents Colorado’s 2nd congressional district, which encompasses much of the mountainous area to the west of the Denver metro area. Several of the worst fires in the state’s history have been in his district.
All of the speakers acknowledged that the warming climate is a driving force behind the rising intensity and frequency of forest fires in the Western US with the exception of Rep. Lauren Boebert, the only Republican present.
Instead of attributing increasingly common forest fires to climate change, Boebert said at the event that the blazes could have been mitigated by better forest management.
Boebert recently introduced legislation that would fund removing pine beetle kill trees from public lands and set up parcels of land designated for timber sale.
Without any bipartisan buy-in, though, her bill has little chances of passing in the House or the Senate, both of which are controlled by Democrats.
Haaland will be visiting Ridgway on Saturday, July 23 for a roundtable discussion on the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy Act, which would earmark 400,000 acres of public lands in Colorado for preservation and outdoor recreation.
The CORE Act is part of a broader bill that conserves swaths of public lands in many other western states that passed the House in February. (Boebert, along with most other Republicans, voted against the bill.)
The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources in March, but no further action has been taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.