The public is invited to attend the dedication of the Park Avenue triplex at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
The dedication will honor the hundreds of volunteers, countless community contributions and work completed by the new owners and their families as sweat equity. The Rev. Rolland Kenneson of Rosemont Baptist Church will preside over the blessing. The public is invited to attend. The dedication theme will be “Home for the Holidays.” Habitat for Humanity is offering tours of one of the units, along with cake and invites the public to join. The celebration will occur at the triplex on Park Avenue (333 S. Park Avenue). Parking will be street side.
The triplex on Park Avenue marks Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans’ 53rd, 54th and 55th homes completed in the Montrose area.
“This project has had a long lifeline,” said Erica Weeks, executive director at Habitat for Humanity. “Our board, staff and supporters are delighted to be at the final stage of completion for these homes and we are certain the families and new homeowners are as well. We want nothing more than each family to enjoy a warm Christmas in their new homes.”
“The Montrose community has stood by us throughout this construction process with all of its ups and downs and we would love to invite the community back out to the completed homes to celebrate their completion, this holiday season,” board president John Eloe said. “Habitat exists to create affordable and safe homes for families in need and accomplishes this by partnering with individuals and businesses in each community we serve to fund construction.”
Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is a non-profit Christian based organization that builds homes for families with 80-percent or lower average median incomes. The homes are built by volunteers and partner families from the community and sold at no profit.
To learn more about how Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is providing affordable home ownership solutions in Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties, or how you can volunteer, visit buildinglives.org or call 970-252-9303.
