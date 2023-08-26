Habitat for Humanity helps Army veteran fulfill home ownership dream

April Heard has been waiting for most of her life to own a home, but when Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans announced a veterans build, she almost didn’t apply.
“I’ve always strived to have my own home, being able to purchase a home myself. I’ve worked really hard at all the aspects you have to have made sure you’ve done to get to that point. Habitat happened to be taking applications for a veteran build,” said Heard, who served in the U.S. Army and is now the executive director of Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
“It took me two or three months to bite the bullet and turn in the application. I didn’t really want to take away from anyone else, but I did it (applied), and made it through the whole process. It’s just an amazing thing.”
Habitat for Humanity builds homes for people who earn less than the area median income, and uses the help of volunteers and local contractors. These homes are sold at no profit to those who qualify and the mortgage payments of the new homeowners are, along with donations and sponsorships, used to fund more home construction.
Habitat previously solicited applications from local veterans for a home on the last single-family lot in the West Meadows Subdivision, which Habitat has purchased. Veterans builds are a Habitat for Humanity National initiative to help house veterans, military service members and their families.
Heard underwent a rigorous application process that entailed financial and background checks, an assessment to determine if she could afford the mortgage payment, and a needs assessment, conducted by a committee, which forwarded its findings to Habitat’s board.
Habitat considers applicants’ ability to pay their mortgage each month; their willingness to partner with Habitat in building their home, assist in another buyer’s build, or perform approved volunteer work, the nonprofit’s Community Engagement and Family Services Coordinator Whitney LaChappelle said. The committee reviews and scores applications recommends the applicant with the greatest need to the board.
In addition to paying the mortgage, Heard will contribute 250 hours of work on her home, a contribution called “sweat equity.” She said her friends and family can contribute up to 75 of those hours.
“I have some friends who have stepped up, but if anyone is interested in helping, just contact (Habitat) so that when we get to the building phase, they can reach out to all the volunteers who are willing to come help build the house. There will be plenty to do,” Heard said.
Although groundbreaking is an estimated three months away, she’s already been to the homesite with Habitat representatives, on Wednesday selecting from house plans. The home will be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act requirements for hallway width and bathrooms; it will also have an access ramp outside. Heard explained that her father, who also served in the military, visits for extended periods and needs those accommodations.
She said she’s “stoked” at the thought of having a home sweet home — but it’s more than that. Heard detailed the classes and information Habitat provides to new homeowners. “I also get to volunteer to help build other Habitat houses and help other families get their house built. It’s being able to give back to the community,” Heard said.
“It’s amazing. It’s finally a dream come true of mine. This will be my first house that I’ve ever owned that’s in my name. It really means a lot. It’s exciting.”
To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans, including eligibility requirements, volunteering (for Heard or for other needs), or donating, visit buildinglives.org, or contact 970-252-9303.
Habitat is making more inroads into housing area residents in a tough market. In addition to selecting Heard for its veteran build, Habitat has also recently housed three families in the new triplex it built in Ridgway. This project faced challenges due to COVID restrictions, rising construction costs, smaller volunteer forces and increasing interest rates.
All the same, “with amazing community partnerships, affordable home ownership was achieved in Ridgway,” Habitat said in a news release.
Habitat earlier this year also struck a deal with Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, purchasing the other nonprofit’s land on Niagara and 6700 roads. The club received cash to help renovate its new, permanent location on East Main Street, while Habitat acquired a parcel on which between 12 to 18 housing units can be built.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
