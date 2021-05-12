Thirty years and sixty homes later, Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans in Montrose is actively seeking new land opportunities and adopting a strategic plan to scale up production.
Habitat has traditionally built one house at a time, building approximately two per year for residents in the area (home No. 60 will be for a veteran). But now, the board wants to build more triplexes and duplexes to get more local families into homes at the same time, with the target market being a family of four with a household income of $54,000.
“We think that’s an important market for Montrose,” Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans Board Treasurer Emily Schneider said. “We want families in that income range to be able to afford homes.”
There’s no set starting point when Habitat will start upscaling production, but the organization is currently building a triplex in Ridgway and hopes to build 10 to 12 units in Montrose over the next two years, a model that can potentially last beyond that timeframe.
It’s an ongoing process, as the organization must lay the groundwork, find the financing, as well as financing for the families, which can vary.
“We think it’s going to be the model for the future,” Schneider said. “We just really hope that we can maintain that momentum and build multiple units at the same time. I don’t see costs coming down in the near future at all, so the more we can keep getting those economies of scale, we will continue to do that.”
The decision comes as residents in Montrose and other communities on the Western Slope are experiencing difficulties securing housing, either due to limited supply or the market’s high pricing.
Prices of lots and construction have seen a dramatic increase as of late, due to consumer demand and shortages of lumber, one of the largest components during home construction, and other materials. It’s not so much a cash infusion that will help cover Habitat’s cost for scaled up production, but rather partners in the endeavor waiving specific fees, like electrical and water hookup, Schneider said.
It’s been a gradual climb to get to this point, with Habitat trying to acquire more land so it can have the option to develop more partnerships and upgrade its inventory of homes.
Habitat has lots in the West Meadows Subdivision, and additional lots in town, with a focus to stay in the center of Montrose, Schneider said. There are three lots where duplexes can be built, another lot that can potentially hold three to four units, and the organization actively seeking additional land for up to four units.
Habitat is in the process of partnering with Technical College of the Rockies in Delta for apprenticeship programs so students can learn the trades and develop skills, in conjunction with building the homes.
For Habitat, more land means more options. An example would be a 20 to 40-acre parcel that could potentially hold single-family and multi-family homes, or Habitat could sell some land for a commercial venture. “We view acquiring land as the biggest cornerstone for how we can grow,” Schneider said. “Once we have the land, that gives us more options to develop more partnerships and more opportunities to serve the families we’re trying to serve.”
In Ridgway and Ouray, Habitat is working with its partners (Ridgway Ouray Community Council and the land trust) in those areas to find land so it can start a similar process, with a few “things in the works,” Schneider said. The hope is to build affordable housing for employees in Ridgway, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
“There’s nothing that’s more satisfying than being able to find a family who can buy a home, and giving them the opportunity to buy a brand new home at a mortgage that meet’s their income is such a special thing to do,” Schneider said. “... we have a proven track record and we have 60 families that we’ve been able to place. We’d really like to increase that number because there’s a huge need for housing, so it’s exciting to give families an opportunity to buy their own home that they can afford.”
The triplex in Ridgway is the organization’s first in Ouray County. Each unit will be two stories and 1,500 square feet. The project broke ground last October, and construction is expected to conclude in 2022.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.