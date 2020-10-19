Habitat for Humanity Colorado honored State Sen. Don Coram of Montrose with its first-ever Legislator of the Year award, citing his commitment to prioritizing affordable housing and affordable home ownership.
“This is very special to me,” Coram said Oct. 16, in accepting the award from Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans Executive Director Erica Madison.
Madison presented the award on behalf of the state Habitat for Humanity, during a Montrose County Republican Party luncheon at the Hampton Inn. She also praised Coram for being accessible and treating her like family.
Habitat helps people become homeowners by offering those who meet income and other eligibility requirements affordable mortgages on homes to which they contribute “sweat equity” to build.
Coram had to look no further than his own family for the real-world benefit of Habitat programs.
He told of his niece, now a successful nurse, who became pregnant at a young age. She one day announced to him that she was going to get a Habitat house, even though she hadn’t yet applied. But when she did, she was successful and was able to raise her family in that home.
“That’s just one of the prime examples,” Coram said. “Habitat is not a handout. It is a hand up. They have very few failures in the program. It’s something we need to continue to improve on. Our situation in America right now, with COVID, everything that’s going on in politics, it’s tough for these young single mothers.
“This is just another tool for them to live America’s dream.”
Habitat for Humanity Colorado selected Coram for the award for his sponsorship of legislation that added Habitat to the state income tax check-off program. Taxpayers can opt to have some or all of their tax refunds applied to organizations designated to the check-off program. This past year, the check-off program netted Habitat more than $85,000.
