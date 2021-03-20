PHOTOS- Family to move into new Habitat home 20200723836.jpg

Habitat for Humanity constructed a new house for a Montrose family amid the coronavirus in 2020. The family moved in last summer. Habitat's newest project looks to put a roof over a veteran and his or her family. 

 (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans has decided to put more effort into celebrating veterans.

That’s why the 60th home the organization will build — celebrating 30 years of building houses for folks on the West Slope —will be for a veteran.

“Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is stepping up to help the needs of a local Veteran family realize the American dream of owning their own home. Montrose is, and always has been a great supporter of Veterans” said Randy Havens, vice president to the HFHSJ board of directors, in a press release.

The first phase of the project — pre-construction — will take place first, which includes fundraising and reaching out to architects and engineers.

Habitat of the San Juans says local veteran organizations have already backed the project, like American Legion and Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, as well as the VFW of Olathe. Builders First Source of Montrose has already decided to sponsor the project.

Another couple fun ways the group is raising money is an auction which ends on March 26 (it can be found here: tinyurl.com/92rvdaa6) and “Operation Playhouse,” a unique fundraising opportunity in which community members are asked to help build playhouses, which will then be donated or auctioned at the annual Montrose Community Dinner, in downtown Montrose on Sept. 25.

A little further down the road, Habitat will be looking for a family to place in the new veteran build. It will “help in putting a roof over a family’s head, hang a door or two and set a few windows,” said John Eloe, the board president for Habitat of the San Juans.

If someone would like to support the veteran build project, they can contact Habitat Executive Director Erica Madison at erica@buildinglives.org or 970-252-9303.

Tags

Load comments